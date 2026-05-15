Inside CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's ₹8 Crore Pune Apartment & Its Elegant Modern Features

Ruturaj Gaikwad, captain of IPL's CSK, owns a premium ₹8 crore residence in Pune. His Someshwarwadi apartment blends luxury with simplicity. Here's a look inside his stylish home.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's residence is located in Pune's Someshwarwadi area, a premium residential hub. The apartment is part of a luxury complex, reflecting exclusivity and modern living.

Purchased in 2022, the apartment is valued at approximately ₹8 crore. With 2,919 sq. ft. of space, it stands as a significant investment in Pune's upscale real estate market.

The interiors balance traditional and modern decor. The design emphasizes simplicity while maintaining elegance, mirroring Gaikwad's own personality and approach to life.

The home features a large living room, ideal for hosting gatherings. The bedroom is designed for comfort and convenience, with a refined ambience that highlights relaxation and style.

A standout feature is the entertainment room, equipped with a large screen and speakers. It serves as a perfect leisure corner for unwinding after matches or enjoying time with family.

The residence also features a balcony offering serene views of the surroundings. It adds a calming touch to the property, blending luxury with practicality.

To meet his fitness needs, the apartment includes a personal gym. This space is tailored to his workout schedule, ensuring he can maintain peak physical condition at home.

Gaikwad's Pune home reflects his achievements and humility. It combines modern luxury with simplicity, serving as both a lifestyle statement and a personal sanctuary.