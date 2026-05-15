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SSU Releases Exclusive Footage Of Today's Prisoner Exchange


2026-05-15 06:30:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine has released exclusive footage of the return home of Ukrainians freed from Russian captivity as a result of an exchange on Friday, May 15.

According to Ukrinform, the video was released by the SSU press service

It is noted that this exchange is the result of the work of the Joint Center for Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other authorized agencies that carried out the instructions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read also: Committee of Ministers of Council of Europe approves agreement to establish Special Tribunal

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 15, 2026, 205 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity as part of the first phase of the 1,000-for-1,000 exchange.

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UkrinForm

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