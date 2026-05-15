SSU Releases Exclusive Footage Of Today's Prisoner Exchange
According to Ukrinform, the video was released by the SSU press service
It is noted that this exchange is the result of the work of the Joint Center for Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other authorized agencies that carried out the instructions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.Read also: Committee of Ministers of Council of Europe approves agreement to establish Special Tribunal
As reported by Ukrinform, on May 15, 2026, 205 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity as part of the first phase of the 1,000-for-1,000 exchange.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment