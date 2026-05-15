Marie-Elisabeth Lei Pihl
- Postdoctoral Researcher in the Department of Communication, University of Copenhagen
I'm a researcher who studies intersections between art, literary studies, public health, and sociology. Currently, I look into contemporary literature about social media to examine the meaning of modern friendship. For my PhD, I examined political forms of recognition in literary works about race, gender and disability in order to look closely at how literary texts can help highlight struggles endured by social minorities. I have also worked with projects that draw out the relevance and potential health benefits of art and literature for different communities. In addition, I have looked into the uses of literature among at-risk youth.Experience
- –present Postdoc, University of Copenhagen
- 2020 University of Southern Denmark, PhD in comparative literature and sociology
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment