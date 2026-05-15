Marie-Elisabeth Lei Pihl

Postdoctoral Researcher in the Department of Communication, University of Copenhagen

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I'm a researcher who studies intersections between art, literary studies, public health, and sociology. Currently, I look into contemporary literature about social media to examine the meaning of modern friendship. For my PhD, I examined political forms of recognition in literary works about race, gender and disability in order to look closely at how literary texts can help highlight struggles endured by social minorities. I have also worked with projects that draw out the relevance and potential health benefits of art and literature for different communities. In addition, I have looked into the uses of literature among at-risk youth.

–present Postdoc, University of Copenhagen

2020 University of Southern Denmark, PhD in comparative literature and sociology

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