Masitinib Sales Forecast And Market Size Analysis Report 2026-2034 With Focus On United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, And Japan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Masitinib's market opportunities lie in its broad application across ALS, MS, and prostate cancer with regulatory backing from FDA and EMA. Robust IP and biomarker strategies enhance its appeal, while strong clinical data supports growth in various neurodegenerative and cancer indications.

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Masitinib Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report outlines its potential application across numerous conditions, including Alzheimer's, asthma, and various cancers, projecting its market presence in key regions like the US, EU4, the UK, and Japan from 2020 to 2034. The report details masitinib's market dynamics, sales forecasts, and development milestones.

Masitinib Drug Summary

Masitinib, developed by AB Science, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting kinases such as c-Kit and PDGFR to combat neuroinflammation and immunity-related damage. Known as Masivet for canine mast cell tumors since 2008, it is tested for human diseases, including ALS, where it enhances survival in models. Its dual action spans neuroprotection and anti-tumor effects, although side effects like nausea and edema occur. The report projects masitinib's commercial prospects across multiple conditions.

Key Factors Driving Masitinib Growth

Broad Clinical Development Across Multiple Diseases

AB Science is currently advancing masitinib through Phase III trials for ALS, multiple sclerosis, and prostate cancer, with regulatory nods from both FDA and EMA. Publications underscore masitinib's promise in Alzheimer's, broadening its relevance in neurodegeneration. A recent identification of a plasma biomarker to predict ALS response may aid in regulatory processes and patient targeting. These efforts suggest a wide-reaching potential beyond one illness.

Strong Intellectual Property Position

AB Science is extending patent protections for masitinib in major diseases with long-term exclusivity timelines. With confirmed patent protection for progressive MS in Japan until 2041, masitinib stands as a potential first-in-class therapy for this unmet need. Additional patents span ALS, Alzheimer's, prostate cancer, and more, extending into the late 2030s and early 2040s, thereby enhancing the drug's commercial viability.

Regulatory Engagement and Clinical Data Momentum

Sustained regulatory advancements include Phase III trial authorizations in the US and Europe for ALS and a planned study for metastatic prostate cancer, reinforcing masitinib's oncology potential. Engaging with US and EU agencies reduces commercialization risks.

Scientific Differentiation & Biomarker Strategy

Biomarker-driven patient selection could improve responder rates and support regulatory approvals, offering a strategic advantage in neurodegenerative treatment development.

Masitinib Recent Developments



February 2026: AB Science revealed a potential biomarker for masitinib's activity in ALS, aiming to enhance treatment precision. January 2026: A new patent in Japan grants protection until 2041 for masitinib's use in progressive MS, covering key disease forms.

Scope of the Masitinib Market Report



Comprehensive overview of masitinib, including its mechanism, research, and market projections in potential indications.

Outline of masitinib's regulatory milestones and market entries in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Insightful analysis of market competition and masitinib's position in the evolving therapeutic landscape. Analysis of masitinib's pricing, cost variations, and competitive intelligence.

Masitinib Analytical Perspective

The report presents an in-depth market assessment, clinical trials data, competitive landscape, and revenue forecasts for masitinib's applications in key markets and its potential commercial trajectories.

Masitinib Market Report Highlights



Masitinib is poised for extensive market adoption due to its broad applicability across multiple diseases.

Looming competition from emerging therapies could challenge masitinib's market presence. Strategic cost analysis is crucial for making informed decisions in the immunology sector.

Key Questions Addressed



What differentiates masitinib's mode of action and therapeutic efficacy?

What collaborations and strategies could influence masitinib's market penetration? How do emerging treatments impact masitinib's potential market share?

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