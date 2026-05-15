Fenebrutinib Sales Forecast And Market Size Analysis Report 2026-2034 With Focus On United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, And Japan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fenebrutinib presents significant market opportunities due to its promising Phase III results for multiple sclerosis (MS), addressing unmet needs in PPMS and RMS. As a first-in-class oral BTK inhibitor with a dual mechanism, it offers market differentiation. Upcoming regulatory filings and strong clinical positioning enhance growth prospects.

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fenebrutinib Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report details comprehensive insights, including anticipated performance across multiple sclerosis indications within major markets such as the US, EU4, UK, and Japan, alongside regulatory developments and sales forecasts.

The report sheds light on competing products, emerging therapies, and commercialization strategies that may influence fenebrutinib's market positioning, with detailed insights into its strengths, weaknesses, and unique selling points.

Fenebrutinib Market Potential & Revenue Forecast

With insights into pricing strategies, reimbursement landscapes, and patent information, the report estimates that fenebrutinib will reshape the MS treatment landscape, creating significant competitive dynamics due to novel therapeutic approaches and broader market uptake.

Key Factors Driving Fenebrutinib Growth

Breakthrough Phase III Clinical Results Across MS Subtypes

Primary Progressive MS (PPMS): Fenebrutinib demonstrated significant efficacy in the Phase III FENtrepid study, reducing the risk of disability progression by 12% compared to Ocrevus. Notably, this trial marks the first successful outcome for PPMS in over ten years, with benefits observed as early as 24 weeks, including improved upper limb function.

Relapsing MS (RMS): The FENhance 2 Phase III trial revealed that fenebrutinib substantially reduced the annualized relapse rate against teriflunomide, highlighting its sustained efficacy.

First-in-Class Oral BTK Inhibitor with Dual Mechanism

Fenebrutinib stands out as a reversible, non-covalent BTK inhibitor, targeting B-cells and microglia, with CNS penetration, thus addressing acute disease activity and longer-term disability progression in MS care.

Potential Market Differentiation & Competitive Positioning

Unmet Need in Progressive MS: With limited historical options for PPMS, fenebrutinib could become the first effective oral therapy for this and other MS subtypes.

Relevance Amid BTK Inhibitor Landscape: It successfully navigates the challenges faced by other inhibitors, marking significant progress within this class.

Regulatory Milestones & Submission Timeline

Regulatory filings for both PPMS and RMS are anticipated after the Phase III results, expected by mid-2026, aligning developmental success with commercial prospects.

Commercial Growth Outlook

Analytical forecasts suggest fenebrutinib could surpass USD 1 billion in annual sales at peak, contingent on approval, underscoring its potential as a leading MS therapy.

Fenebrutinib Recent Developments

In February 2026, Roche released new data demonstrating fenebrutinib's primary endpoint success of non-inferiority compared to OCREVUS in PPMS. This included a 12% decrease in disability progression risk, noted early at 24 weeks, with consistent effects across patient subgroups.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. Fenebrutinib Overview in Potential Indication like Multiple Sclerosis

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Fenebrutinib Clinical Development

2.2.1. Fenebrutinib Clinical Studies

2.2.2. Fenebrutinib Clinical Trials Information

2.2.3. Safety and Efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile

3. Fenebrutinib Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Fenebrutinib Therapies)

5. Fenebrutinib Market Assessment

5.1. Fenebrutinib Market Outlook in Potential Indications

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Fenebrutinib Market Size in the 7MM for Potential Indications

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Fenebrutinib Market Size in the United States for Potential Indications

5.3.2. Fenebrutinib Market Size in Germany for Potential Indications

5.3.3. Fenebrutinib Market Size in France for Potential Indications

5.3.4. Fenebrutinib Market Size in Italy for Potential Indications

5.3.5. Fenebrutinib Market Size in Spain for Potential Indications

5.3.6. Fenebrutinib Market Size in the United Kingdom for Potential Indications

5.3.7. Fenebrutinib Market Size in Japan for Potential Indications

6. Fenebrutinib SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

8. Appendix

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