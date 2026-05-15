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Alexandra Lourenço Dias

Alexandra Lourenço Dias


2026-05-15 05:09:05
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Camões Lecturer in Lusophone Studies, King's College London
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Currently Camões Lecturer in Portuguese Studies at King's College London, I combine research in Lusophone visual cultures-particularly graphic novels-with postcolonial and transnational studies and extensive experience in language teaching. I teach Portuguese language, comics studies, and Lusophone literature at undergraduate level, adopting inclusive and creative approaches to learning. I have developed digital instructional materials across my modules-particularly for language learning-and continue to design scenario-based resources that enhance student engagement in diverse contexts. My work brings together scholarship, pedagogy, and digital innovation to examine how languages and cultures interact, overlap, and circulate globally.

Experience
  • –present Camões Lecturer in Lusophone Studies, King's College London

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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