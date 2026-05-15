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Türkiye Expresses Support for Iraq’s New Government
(MENAFN) Türkiye has extended its congratulations to Iraq’s newly formed administration, headed by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, following its approval through a confidence vote in the Iraqi Council of Representatives, with the government officially taking office on Thursday.
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry conveyed its endorsement of the new leadership, stating: “We wish Prime Minister Zaidi success in this critical role.” It further voiced optimism that, during a delicate regional phase, the new cabinet will adopt decisive measures and pursue a constructive agenda aimed at strengthening Iraq’s stability, enhancing its prosperity, and deepening its regional integration. “As Türkiye, we will continue to provide the necessary support for Iraq’s efforts in this direction,” it said.
The ministry additionally reiterated Türkiye’s firm commitment to expanding cooperation with Iraq across all sectors, underlining the longstanding and deeply rooted relations between the two neighboring countries.
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry conveyed its endorsement of the new leadership, stating: “We wish Prime Minister Zaidi success in this critical role.” It further voiced optimism that, during a delicate regional phase, the new cabinet will adopt decisive measures and pursue a constructive agenda aimed at strengthening Iraq’s stability, enhancing its prosperity, and deepening its regional integration. “As Türkiye, we will continue to provide the necessary support for Iraq’s efforts in this direction,” it said.
The ministry additionally reiterated Türkiye’s firm commitment to expanding cooperation with Iraq across all sectors, underlining the longstanding and deeply rooted relations between the two neighboring countries.
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