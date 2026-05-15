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Iran, Russia Hold Talks in New Delhi
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov held discussions on bilateral collaboration, regional shifts, and the post-ceasefire landscape following the US-Israeli conflict against Iran during meetings in New Delhi, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry.
The talks were conducted on the margins of the BRICS foreign ministers gathering in India’s capital city.
As stated by Iran’s Foreign Ministry, both delegations assessed cooperation across political, energy, transport, and regional sectors, reviewing ongoing and potential areas of coordination.
Araghchi updated Lavrov on what Tehran characterized as the most recent developments after the ceasefire in the conflict, while underlining the necessity of strengthening cooperation within regional and international bodies, including BRICS.
The two foreign ministers also highlighted what they described as the “potential and constructive role” of BRICS in easing regional tensions and reinforcing collective security frameworks in the Gulf region.
Additionally, the sides exchanged perspectives on developments across West Asia as well as continuing discussions concerning Iran’s nuclear program, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry.
Lavrov, in turn, emphasized the significance of enhancing bilateral ties with Iran and expressed support for expanding economic collaboration in various fields, including energy, transit corridors, and strategic waterways, as noted by Iran’s Foreign Ministry.
The talks were conducted on the margins of the BRICS foreign ministers gathering in India’s capital city.
As stated by Iran’s Foreign Ministry, both delegations assessed cooperation across political, energy, transport, and regional sectors, reviewing ongoing and potential areas of coordination.
Araghchi updated Lavrov on what Tehran characterized as the most recent developments after the ceasefire in the conflict, while underlining the necessity of strengthening cooperation within regional and international bodies, including BRICS.
The two foreign ministers also highlighted what they described as the “potential and constructive role” of BRICS in easing regional tensions and reinforcing collective security frameworks in the Gulf region.
Additionally, the sides exchanged perspectives on developments across West Asia as well as continuing discussions concerning Iran’s nuclear program, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry.
Lavrov, in turn, emphasized the significance of enhancing bilateral ties with Iran and expressed support for expanding economic collaboration in various fields, including energy, transit corridors, and strategic waterways, as noted by Iran’s Foreign Ministry.
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