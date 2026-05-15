EMPAVELI Sales Forecast And Market Size Analysis Report 2026-2034 With Focus On United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, And Japan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EMPAVELI's key market opportunities include its strong differentiation through C3 inhibition, capturing PNH patients inadequately controlled by C5 inhibitors. Expansion into rare kidney diseases, notably C3G and IC-MPGN, further broadens its market. Global partnerships and ongoing pipeline expansion enhance its growth potential.

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMPAVELI Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report delivers in-depth insights into EMPAVELI's approved and potential indications, covering markets such as the U.S., EU countries, and Japan. The report discusses EMPAVELI's current and prospective usage, elaborate revenue forecasts, mechanism of action, dosage protocols, and strategic R&D developments, providing a comprehensive overview of its competitive landscape, emerging competitors, and broad market influence in rare disease treatments.

Strong Clinical Differentiation Through C3 Complement Inhibition

EMPAVELI inhibits complement component C3, sitting upstream in the complement cascade, which allows for blocking both intravascular and extravascular hemolysis-an aspect where earlier C5 inhibitors fell short. Traditional C5 inhibitors result in residual anemia and extravascular hemolysis, creating incomplete responses in many patients. Clinical trials have demonstrated that pegcetacoplan offers improved hemoglobin levels and transfusion independence for PNH patients compared to C5 inhibitors, supporting EMPAVELI's uptake in the rare disease market.

Expansion Beyond PNH Into Rare Kidney Diseases

A significant driver of EMPAVELI growth is its label expansion into nephrology indications. In July 2025, the FDA approved pegcetacoplan for C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) and primary immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN). These conditions lack treatment options, increasing demand for targeted complement inhibition. The initial launch saw 152 new patient forms and a market penetration of over 5% in the first two months, significantly expanding its addressable market.

Continued Revenue Growth From PNH Market Adoption

EMPAVELI shows steady growth in the PNH market, as evidenced by high compliance and physician trust. With a 97% compliance rate reported, U.S. revenue reached approximately $98.1 million in 2024, up from $91 million in 2023. Q3 2025 alone saw a revenue of about $27 million. This success is amplified by orphan drug pricing typical in rare hematology contexts.

Pipeline Expansion Into Additional Complement-Mediated Diseases

Apellis is exploring EMPAVELI for further indications, potentially boosting revenue streams with programs including treatments for Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), Delayed Graft Function (DGF), and HSCT-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. These opportunities cater to large nephrology markets with unmet needs, positioning pegcetacoplan as a promising broad complement inhibitor platform.

Strategic Global Commercial Partnerships

Apellis has joined forces with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) for commercialization beyond the U.S. Through a $300 million royalty deal, this partnership aids in global expansion, cost reductions in commercialization, and improved penetration in Europe and Japan.

Recent Developments

December 2025 marked Apellis Pharmaceuticals' announcement of The New England Journal of Medicine publishing positive results from the Phase III VALIANT study on EMPAVELI for C3G and IC-MPGN. Further, October 2025 data highlighted sustained efficacy of EMPAVELI in these kidney diseases.

Market Forecast and Analysis

EMPAVELI Summary

As a complement inhibitor administered subcutaneously, EMPAVELI is targeted towards PNH and C3G/IC-MPGN, offering an advanced mechanism by binding to C3. Clinical data has underscored its role in raising hemoglobin levels and stabilizing renal function, though it requires specific monitoring for serious infections. Its growing role in multiple indications is well-supported by strategic report analyses, exploring sales growth, forecasting, and competitive strategic planning.

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