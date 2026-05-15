TREMFYA Sales Forecast And Market Size Analysis Report 2026-2034 With Focus On United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, And Japan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TREMFYA's market opportunities lie in its strong clinical efficacy, disease-modifying potential, and favorable safety profile across psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. With broad label expansion into inflammatory conditions like IBD, its differentiated IL-23 inhibitor mechanism supports potential growth, especially in emerging markets.

Dublin, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TREMFYA Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report delves into insights for TREMFYA across approved indications like Crohn's disease and potential areas such as hidradenitis suppurativa. Covering the 7MM regions, including the US, EU4, the UK, and Japan, the comprehensive report captures TREMFYA's historical and current market performance, developmental milestones, and emerging therapies that might influence its market stance.

In February 2026, Johnson & Johnson unveiled new data from the QUASAR LTE study, affirming TREMFYA's sustained efficacy in ulcerative colitis through Week 140. These findings are showcased at the ECCO 2026 conference.

TREMFYA Drug Summary

TREMFYA, a human monoclonal antibody, targets the p19 subunit of IL-23, reducing pro-inflammatory T cell activation. Approved for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, it offers durable efficacy and a favorable safety profile through subcutaneous administration.

Key Factors Driving TREMFYA Growth

Strong and Durable Clinical Efficacy Across Indications



In Phase III DISCOVER trials (PsA): 40% achieved minimal disease activity at ~2 years.

83% dactylitis and 70% enthesitis resolution by week 100. In plaque psoriasis: ~83% maintained PASI 90 at 3 years.

Disease-Modifying Potential



Low radiographic progression over 2 years in PsA patients. Among the first IL-23 inhibitors showing inhibition of joint structural damage progression.

Favorable Safety Profile



Low rates of serious adverse events and opportunistic infections. Consistent safety across psoriasis and PsA populations.

Broad Label Expansion



Approved for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis. Explored for inflammatory bowel disease.

Differentiated Mechanism



Selectively inhibits IL-23, enhancing immune modulation. Better skin clearance outcomes versus older inhibitors.

Strong Real-World Benefits



Improvements in pain, fatigue, and work productivity. Sustained health-related quality of life improvements.

Scope of the TREMFYA Market Report



Overview of TREMFYA MoA, dosage, and R&D activities.

Analysis of TREMFYA's regulatory milestones and sales performance. Coverage of market competition, patent insights, and sales forecasts.

TREMFYA Market Potential & Revenue Forecast



Projected market size and sales forecasts for key indications. Pricing strategies and reimbursement analysis.

TREMFYA Competitive Intelligence



Pipeline analysis and market positioning relative to competitors. Regulatory approvals and commercial milestones.

TREMFYA Clinical Differentiation



Efficacy and safety advantages over existing drugs. Unique selling points in the competitive landscape.

TREMFYA Market Report Highlights



The TREMFYA market is poised for expansion with broader uptake in immunological indications.

Emerging therapies may provide competition, impacting the market landscape significantly. Analysis of TREMFYA's cost and market positioning aids strategic decision-making.

Key Questions



What are TREMFYA's clinical trials status and completion dates?

How strong is TREMFYA's market penetration in various regions? What are TREMFYA's competitive strengths and weaknesses?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. TREMFYA Overview in approved indications like Crohn's disease, Erythrodermic psoriasis, Juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, Palmoplantar pustulosis, Plaque psoriasis, Psoriatic arthritis, and Pustular psoriasis; as well as potential indication like Hidradenitis suppurativa and Systemic scleroderma

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. TREMFYA Clinical Development

2.2.1. TREMFYA Clinical studies

2.2.2. TREMFYA Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile

3. TREMFYA Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging TREMFYA Therapies)

5. TREMFYA Market Assessment

5.1. TREMFYA Market Outlook in approved and potential indications

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. TREMFYA Market Size in the 7MM for approved and potential indications

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. TREMFYA Market Size in the United States for approved and potential indications

5.3.2. TREMFYA Market Size in Germany for approved and potential indications

5.3.3. TREMFYA Market Size in France for approved and potential indications

5.3.4. TREMFYA Market Size in Italy for approved and potential indications

5.3.5. TREMFYA Market Size in Spain for approved and potential indications

5.3.6. TREMFYA Market Size in the United Kingdom for approved and potential indications

5.3.7. TREMFYA Market Size in Japan for approved and potential indications

6. TREMFYA SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

8. Appendix

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