Anti-Queer Violence In Switzerland 'Just The Tip Of The Iceberg'

A recent study conducted in Geneva shows that more than 80% of LGBTIQ people have experienced discrimination or violence in public spaces, according to a press release issued by the helpline on Friday. In 2025, the number of reports had stabilised at a high level of 281. A provisional high of 309 reports was reached in 2024.

Two-thirds of the reported incidents occurred in public spaces. These very often involved insults and harassment, whether in the form of words or gestures. The reports include 52 cases of discrimination and 45 cases of physical violence.

Almost two-thirds of those affected reported psychological consequences. Hate crimes committed in institutional contexts such as at school, at work or in the healthcare sector have particularly serious consequences. Only 10% of reported hate crimes are reported to the police, mainly in cases of physical violence.

Hate crimes against LGBTIQ people refers to insults and offences that are committed specifically because of a person's sexual orientation, gender identity or gender characteristics and are motivated by hatred, prejudice or rejection of queer people. In January, the government adopted a national action plan against hate crimes against lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex and queer people.

+ Switzerland unveils first action plan to combat anti‐LGBTQI+ hate crimes

To mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) on May 17, LGBTIQ umbrella organisations are calling for the number of unreported cases to be reduced and for cases to be reported at stophate. The LGBTIQ helpline has been publishing the reports received annually since 2018.

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Adapted from German by AI/ts