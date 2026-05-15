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US Reports Redirection of Commercial Vessels
(MENAFN) The United States stated on Thursday that it has diverted 72 commercial ships and rendered four others inoperable as part of President Donald Trump’s ongoing maritime blockade targeting vessels moving to or from Iranian ports via the Strait of Hormuz.
“Since the start of the blockade, CENTCOM forces have redirected 72 commercial ships, and disabled 4,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on the US social media platform X.
Tensions across the region have stayed elevated following joint US and Israeli military strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. These actions triggered Iranian retaliatory attacks against Israel as well as US partners in Gulf states, alongside the shutdown of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
Although a ceasefire began on April 8 through mediation efforts led by Pakistan, negotiations held in Islamabad did not succeed in reaching a durable settlement. Trump later prolonged the truce indefinitely while continuing the maritime blockade on vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports through the critical passage.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a crucial global energy transit corridor, connecting the Gulf region with the Gulf of Oman and broader international shipping lanes. Any disruption in this area has intensified global worries over the stability of oil, fuel, and natural gas supplies since the escalation of the Iran conflict.
“Since the start of the blockade, CENTCOM forces have redirected 72 commercial ships, and disabled 4,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on the US social media platform X.
Tensions across the region have stayed elevated following joint US and Israeli military strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. These actions triggered Iranian retaliatory attacks against Israel as well as US partners in Gulf states, alongside the shutdown of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
Although a ceasefire began on April 8 through mediation efforts led by Pakistan, negotiations held in Islamabad did not succeed in reaching a durable settlement. Trump later prolonged the truce indefinitely while continuing the maritime blockade on vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports through the critical passage.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a crucial global energy transit corridor, connecting the Gulf region with the Gulf of Oman and broader international shipping lanes. Any disruption in this area has intensified global worries over the stability of oil, fuel, and natural gas supplies since the escalation of the Iran conflict.
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