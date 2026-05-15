Zelensky Calls On World To Put Pressure On Russia Following Massive Attack On May 14

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the president announced this on Telegram.

“A Russia like this can never be normalized – a Russia that deliberately destroys lives and hopes to remain unpunished. Pressure is needed. It is Ukraine that is defending Europe and the world so that such strikes, in which children are killed, do not spread further. That is why support for the defenders of life must continue. Ballistic missile defense is always needed. I thank the partners who continue investing in the PURL initiative and develop our anti-ballistic coalition. All of this must be implemented. I am grateful to everyone who did not remain silent and condemned this savage strike,” he stated.

Zelensky reported that search and rescue operations had been completed in Kyiv at the site of the Russian strike on a residential building.

“Our first responders from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine worked continuously for more than a day. The Russians practically demolished an entire section of the building with their missile. Twenty-four people were killed by this strike, including three children. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Everyone who was wounded or lost their home must receive the necessary assistance,” Zelensky emphasized.

The president noted that a total of 48 people were injured in Kyiv as a result of yesterday's attack, including two children. He expressed gratitude to the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and everyone who worked to address the aftermath of this Russian attack and helped people.

Search-and-rescue operation in Kyiv concludes following Russian strike: 24 dead, 48 injured

As reported by Ukrinform, May 15 was declared the Day of Mourning in Kropyvnytskyi for those killed in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on May 14.

Photos: Office of the President