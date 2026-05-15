MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Inspiration Mining Mobilizes Crew for Drilling at Rottenstone North Gold-Copper Project in Northern Saskatchewan

May 15, 2026 3:01 AM EDT | Source: Inspiration Mining Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Inspiration Mining Corp. (CSE: ISP) (OTCID: ISPNF) (WKN: A40GPX) ("Inspiration" or the "Company") announces that drilling has commenced on their maiden drilling program at the Rottenstone North Gold-Copper Project (the " Project ") in Northern Saskatchewan. The Company plans to test VMS-style (volcanogenic massive sulphide) copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold targets along the southeastern boundary of the Project.

Inspiration's drill holes were prioritized based on regional geology, apparent structural corridors, regional geophysics, remote-sensing (satellite) derived anomalies, and proximity to known mineralized trends in the area. The east-southeastern boundary of the Project is interpreted to be on strike or subparallel with Ramp Metals Inc.'s Rush VMS-style copper-zinc-silver discovery located immediately to the east of the Project.

Charles Desjardins, CEO of Inspiration, commented, "We are very pleased and more excited to see what almost two years of dedicated, meticulous ground work and satellite data capture from this drilling program. We eagerly anticipate what the core returns and considering that our neighbour immediate to the east just announced hitting VMS-style mineralization in 9 out of 9 drill holes, we are very optimistic about what we will encounter. With just over 40 million shares outstanding any success in the ground could be amplified by the small share count."

Inspiration is one of the largest landholders in the region, an area that is rapidly emerging as one of Canada's most exciting new VMS and gold exploration districts. The Company has a 100-per-cent ownership in about 35,500 hectares (87,700 acres) in the Rottenstone gold/copper camp. The Project is strategically positioned along trend with recent discoveries, including Ramp Metals' Rush VMS target, and the Company is armed with cutting-edge satellite data identifying multiple gold-copper targets/trends on the Project.

The Rottenstone North project (4,512 hectares), along with the acquisition of the Rottenstone West project (31,011 hectares) in August, 2026 (Inspiration news release dated Aug. 22, 2025), brings the total coverage of this exciting new VMS-gold district and trend to 35,500 hectares.

The Rottenstone North and West gold and base metal projects are located immediately west and southwest of Ramp Metals' discoveries on its copper-gold sulphide targets at Rush (Ramp Metals news release dated Feb. 20, 2014) and Ranger (Ramp Metals news release dated June 17, 2024).

Inspiration's Rottenstone properties are located along similar northeast-southwest-trending geological structures that host multiple high-grade showings in the region, including 73.55 g/t Ag over 7.5 metres at the Ranger showing (Ramp Metals news release dated June 17, 2024) and 0.80% Cu over 21.0 metres, which included 1.50% Cu over 3.0 metres, at the Rush VMS discovery (Ramp Metals news release dated April 22, 2026).







Figure 1: Location of Inspiration's Rottenstone North and West properties relative to the property of Ramp Metals, along with the interpreted massive sulphide and gold trends in the district.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Notably, historical work on the Rottenstone West project identified multiple massive sulphide occurrences as early as the 1950s. These areas remain untested by modern exploration methods, presenting compelling targets for new discoveries within a top-tier mining jurisdiction, as ranked by the Fraser Institute (Annual Survey of Mining Companies, 2025).

In July, 2025, Inspiration announced promising results from an advanced atomic mineral resonance tomography (AMRT) satellite survey that targeted specific areas of the Rottenstone North gold-copper project (company news release dated July 11, 2025). The AMRT survey identified numerous high-priority gold and copper targets along the eastern property boundary of the Project that are parallel and on trend with Ramp's Rush target copper-gold-silver discovery, located just a few kilometres away. Inspiration's planned drilling program will test several of these targets.

Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Inspiration's properties may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, P.Geo. (APEGS No. 82498), an independent adviser to the Company, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Jobin-Bevans has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Inspiration Mining Corp.

Inspiration Mining Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop properties of merit and to conduct exploration on the Company's properties. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ ( ).