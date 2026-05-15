US Man Who Won Lottery 18 Times Finally Reveals His 'Luck' Strategy

An American guy who has won the lottery eighteen times claims that his marriage-rather than money-is his greatest blessing. Recently, Idaho resident Robert Bevan won a $50,000 prize in the $1,000,000 King Scratch Game. With the most recent payout, he has won a lottery jackpot eighteen times in the past. Bevan's winning run started in 1997, according to the Idaho Lottery, when he won a Chevrolet Blazer during a special campaign. Since then, he has amassed a number of awards, from modest cash payouts to significant victories of up to $200,000.

Bevan claims that lottery games have always been more about enjoyment than luck, notwithstanding his incredible luck. He clarified that over time, he and his wife developed a regular habit of purchasing tickets together. He responded in a way that immediately moved people on the internet when lottery authorities questioned him about the key to his amazing streak. "I've been with the same incredible woman for forty years," he remarked.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by (@idaholottery)

Social media users have taken notice of his sincere remark, appreciating his commitment to his wife more than his frequent lottery victories. Additionally, the Idaho Lottery stated that the proceeds from ticket sales fund governmental facilities and public schools around the state.

Bevan's dedication to his wife was what really won people over, even if his most recent $50,000 victory added yet another chapter to his extraordinary run of success. His narrative became less about obtaining money and more about valuing enduring love and friendship for many readers.