MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune renters are replacing ₹20,000-plus annual water purifier ownership costs with ₹500-per-month RO+UV rental plans across Hinjewadi, Baner, Wakad, Magarpatta, Viman Nagar, Kharadi, and Aundh, driven by variable TDS levels, 11-month lease cycles, and bundled servicing that includes six-monthly filter replacement.

Pune, India, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water purifier rentals are gaining traction across Pune through 2026, as subscription plans starting at ₹500 per month emerge as a practical alternative to ownership in a city where water quality varies significantly between municipal sources and borewell-dependent localities. Rental platforms operating in Pune, including Rentomojo, are seeing rising demand for RO+UV purifier plans across IT-driven neighbourhoods such as Hinjewadi, Baner, Wakad, Magarpatta, Viman Nagar, Kharadi, and Aundh - a shift shaped by tenant mobility and the rising total cost of owning water purification systems. For more information visit:

In cities like Pune, where water quality can differ sharply between Khadakwasla-supplied areas and borewell-fed zones, water purifier rental services are increasingly positioned as a predictable-cost alternative to water purifier ownership when annual maintenance charges, AMC costs, and filter replacement cycles are factored into the total cost of purification.

Reverse osmosis (RO) systems are often required in borewell-dependent areas such as Wakad, Hinjewadi, and parts of Baner, where total dissolved solids (TDS) concentrations can exceed 700–1,200 ppm. In contrast, municipal supply in central Pune areas may fall within more manageable ranges, creating inconsistent purification needs across the city. This variability increases reliance on multi-stage purification systems and amplifies the long-term maintenance burden for owned units.

The financial comparison is increasingly clear and pronounced. A standard RO+UV water purifier in Pune typically costs between ₹15,000 and ₹18,000 upfront. Annual maintenance contracts add approximately ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 per year, while filter replacements can contribute an additional ₹1,500 to ₹2,500 depending on usage and water quality. Over a twelve-month period, the effective cost of ownership frequently exceeds ₹20,000. By comparison, a ₹500 monthly rental translates to approximately ₹6,000 annually, with installation, servicing, and filter replacements typically bundled into the subscription.

This model aligns closely with Pune's IT-corridor workforce. Areas such as Hinjewadi, Magarpatta, and Kharadi continue to see high inflows of working professionals on project-based roles and short-to-medium-term assignments, often structured around 11-month rental agreements. For these residents, renting a water purifier for the lease term removes the need to handle resale and avoids ongoing AMC negotiations after the initial warranty period ends.

Water purifier rentals are also emerging as part of a broader shift toward appliance-as-a-service (AaaS) models across Indian metros, where upfront capital expenditure is increasingly evaluated against flexible subscription-based operating expenditure alternatives. In Pune, this shift is particularly visible among younger, mobile professionals who prioritise convenience and cost predictability over long-term ownership.

The category has historically been led by vertical specialists such as LivPure and DrinkPrime, both of which established early presence in the water purifier rental segment. More recently, horizontal rental platforms have expanded into the category, with Rentomojo offering Pune-based plans across multiple tiers - approximately ₹401 per month for RO basic, ₹500 per month for RO+UV, and ₹650 per month for RO+UV+alkaline systems, typically available across 6, 12, and 24-month tenures. Rentomojo is the only player in the segment that includes filter replacement every six months as a standard inclusion in the monthly plan, a service interval no competing rental provider currently matches.

Operational convenience continues to support adoption. Documentation requirements are generally limited to government-issued identification and proof of address, while installation timelines in most Pune localities range between 24 to 72 hours. Same-day or next-day delivery is increasingly common in high-density rental clusters such as Hinjewadi and Wakad. Customer feedback across platforms consistently highlights predictable monthly billing, bundled servicing, and the absence of unexpected maintenance costs as primary decision drivers.

Filter replacement, a recurring cost in owned systems, is typically included in rental subscriptions, removing one of the more unpredictable elements of purifier ownership. Similarly, cancellation policies and early exit options are structured around minimum tenure commitments, aligning with tenant mobility patterns common across Pune's rental housing market.

The shift suggests that in cities where water quality varies significantly across neighbourhoods, the economics of owning a water purifier are being reassessed. This shift reflects a broader move toward appliance-as-a-service models in categories where maintenance is non-optional. Where ownership requires a multi-year commitment to justify upfront costs and ongoing servicing, rental compresses the decision to the duration of a residential lease - the unit of time most Pune residents already plan around. To learn more, visit

Company information, product details, and service descriptions referenced in this release are based on publicly available materials and official digital channels associated with Rentomojo.

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Rent water purifier in Pune

CONTACT: +91 1800 102 6601... Rentomojo Private Limited B Wing- 4th Floor, BHIVE Workspace, WJ88+69V BMTC Complex, Old Madiwala, Kuvempu Nagar, Stage 2, BTM Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560068