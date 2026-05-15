CNG Price Hike: Delhi CNG Price Crosses ₹79 While Mumbai Rates Near ₹84 After Fuel Surge

CNG prices have risen by ₹2 in Delhi and Mumbai after recent petrol and diesel hikes. The increase, linked to Middle East tensions and the Hormuz crisis, may raise transport fares and inflation.

The tension in the Middle East and the crisis at the Strait of Hormuz are now hitting our pockets directly. After the recent hike in petrol and diesel, oil companies have suddenly increased CNG prices by ₹2 per kg. The new price in Delhi is ₹79.09, up from ₹77.09, while it has touched ₹84 per kg in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This move has not only shaken up the transport sector but also made common people very anxious.

Experts believe the ongoing conflict in Iran and the fear of a possible blockade at the Hormuz route have made global oil and gas markets unstable. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important oil supply routes. If supply gets disrupted here, it directly impacts crude oil and gas prices worldwide.

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For countries like India that depend heavily on energy imports, this situation is very sensitive. The government and gas companies are finding it difficult to stick to the old prices. As a result, they are now passing on the increased costs to the common consumer.The CNG price hike will hit public transport the hardest. Thousands of autos, taxis, and buses in cities like Delhi and Mumbai run on CNG. In Mumbai, autorickshaw unions have already started demanding a fare hike. They want at least a ₹1 increase on the base fare of ₹26. If fares go up, it will directly affect the monthly budget of millions of daily commuters. That's why people are calling this an 'inflation crisis', not just a 'fuel crisis'.In the national capital Delhi, petrol has already reached ₹97.77 and diesel is at ₹90.67 per litre. Prices are at record levels in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai as well. The ripple effect of rising fuel costs is now visible on essentials like food, milk, and vegetables. Economists say that when transport and logistics become expensive, the final price of every product goes up. This reduces people's savings, lowers consumption, and ultimately puts pressure on economic growth.

Analysts who track the energy market say that if the Iran crisis gets worse or tensions at the Hormuz route continue, we could see another hike in petrol, diesel, and CNG prices in the coming days. For now, people across the country are asking just one question: is this the end of the price rise, or is the real shock yet to come?

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