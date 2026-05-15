Inside RCB Star Krunal Pandya's ₹30 Crore Sea-Facing Mumbai Apartment & Its Luxurious Features

Krunal Pandya, one of India's dependable all-rounders, owns a lavish sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's Khar West. From premium interiors to celebrity-style amenities, here's a look inside his residence and what makes it a smart lifestyle investment.

Krunal Pandya's residence is in the upscale Khar West neighbourhood of Mumbai. The property sits inside the Rustomjee Paramount complex, a celebrity-favoured tower offering exclusivity and sea-facing luxury.

Purchased in 2021, the apartment is valued at nearly ₹30 crore. Spread across 3,838 sq ft, it reflects the Pandya brothers' investment in premium real estate, combining lifestyle appeal with long-term value.

The flat is designed as a“4+4” configuration, essentially an eight-bedroom layout. It balances private zones with expansive family and entertainment areas, making it ideal for both personal comfort and gatherings.

The interiors feature premium marble finishes, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and designer touches. Natural light floods the rooms, while panoramic views of Mumbai's western coastline add to the grandeur.

Khar West commands some of Mumbai's highest property prices due to its sea-facing towers and celebrity appeal. The Pandya home fits into this trend of cricketers investing in exclusive addresses.

One of the standout features is the breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea. The large glass panels provide uninterrupted vistas of the skyline, enhancing the apartment's appeal and value.

The residence reflects the Pandya brothers' sporty lifestyle, with facilities including:

State-of-the-art gymnasium

Private theatre

Swimming pool

Spa facilities

Gaming zone

Garden spaces