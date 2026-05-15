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Xi Urges Stable US–China Ties, Says Ties Must “Never Be Mismanaged”
(MENAFN) According to reports, Chinese President Xi Jinping has emphasized the importance of maintaining stable relations between China and the United States, warning that the bilateral relationship must not be mishandled.
Speaking at a state banquet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi addressed US President Donald Trump and members of the US delegation, stressing cooperation over confrontation.
“Achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and making America great again, can go hand in hand,” Xi said. “We can help each other succeed and advance the well-being of the whole world.”
He added, “We both believe that the China-US relationship is the most important bilateral relationship in the world. We must make it work and never mess it up.”
According to reports, Trump is currently undertaking a three-day state visit to China, marking the first visit by a sitting US president in nine years.
Earlier in the day, Xi and Trump held a bilateral summit described by the White House as a “good meeting,” with discussions focused on managing relations between the two major powers.
Speaking at a state banquet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi addressed US President Donald Trump and members of the US delegation, stressing cooperation over confrontation.
“Achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and making America great again, can go hand in hand,” Xi said. “We can help each other succeed and advance the well-being of the whole world.”
He added, “We both believe that the China-US relationship is the most important bilateral relationship in the world. We must make it work and never mess it up.”
According to reports, Trump is currently undertaking a three-day state visit to China, marking the first visit by a sitting US president in nine years.
Earlier in the day, Xi and Trump held a bilateral summit described by the White House as a “good meeting,” with discussions focused on managing relations between the two major powers.
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