Trump-Xi Summit Triggers Taiwan, Trade Debate: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, May 15 (IANS) Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned US President Donald Trump that mishandling Taiwan could lead to“clashes and even conflicts” as the two leaders opened high-stakes talks in Beijing aimed at stabilising relations between the world's two largest economies amid tensions over trade, technology and Iran, according to multiple media reports.

According to reports by The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and CNN, the warning came during Trump's first visit to China in nearly nine years and underscored the deep strategic divide that persists beneath the summit's carefully choreographed pageantry. The Washington Post reported that Xi delivered the warning during closed-door talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

“The Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations,” Xi told Trump during the meeting, according to Chinese accounts cited by The Washington Post.“If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy.”

Trump did not publicly respond to Xi's remarks on Taiwan. A White House account instead highlighted trade, investment and Iran-related discussions, according to The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. Officials from both countries said the Strait of Hormuz“must remain open” and reiterated that Iran“can never have a nuclear weapon”.

The summit blended symbolism with strategic bargaining. The Wall Street Journal reported that Xi gave Trump a red-carpet welcome featuring a 21-gun salute, military bands and schoolchildren waving Chinese and American flags outside the Great Hall of the People. Trump later called the reception“an honor like few have ever seen before”.

The American delegation included senior officials such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, alongside top corporate executives including Apple chief Tim Cook, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Tesla's Elon Musk and Mastercard executive Michael Miebach, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Trump also toured Beijing's historic Temple of Heaven with Xi before attending a state banquet at the Golden Hall, where both leaders publicly praised bilateral ties despite persistent mistrust. The Wall Street Journal reported that Xi said his“China Dream” and Trump's effort to“make America great again”“can go hand in hand”.

Trade emerged as a major focus of the summit. The New York Times reported that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said China was expected to purchase“double-digit billion” dollars worth of American agricultural goods annually over the next three years. He also said China had renewed export licences for some American beef suppliers and discussions were underway for a“Board of Trade” covering tariff reductions on roughly $30 billion in goods.

Trump separately claimed Xi had agreed to buy 200 Boeing aircraft and pledged not to provide military equipment to Iran, according to CNN and The New York Times.

The two sides also discussed artificial intelligence cooperation. CNN and The New York Times reported that Bessent said Washington and Beijing would establish protocols to ensure advanced AI systems do not fall into the hands of“non-state actors”.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese officials framed the talks around“strategic stability” and managing competition, while the White House emphasised market access and trade rebalancing.