Deadly Storms In Uttar Pradesh Leave 111 Dead, Thousands Affected Across 19 Districts

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is reeling from a massive natural disaster. Freak storms and heavy rains over the last two days have claimed 111 lives across the state.

The storm has battered 19 districts, including Sambhal and Unnao, causing widespread damage to people, crops, and property. More than 75 people are injured, and over 150 livestock have died. Rescue teams are working round the clock as many are feared trapped under debris.

The storm, which hit suddenly on Wednesday with strong winds and lightning, uprooted huge trees and electric poles. This has completely disrupted traffic and power supply in many areas. Several houses and boundary walls have also collapsed. Officials fear the death toll could rise. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has held a meeting with all District Collectors. He has asked for damage reports every three hours and ordered officials to distribute relief funds immediately.

Also read: Karnataka Weather Alert: IMD Issues Heavy Rain, Hailstorm Warning Across Multiple Districts

Severe weather hit Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, India today. twitter/vZ16kylMFN

- Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) May 13, 2026

Man Flung 50 Feet Into the Air With a Tin Shed, Miraculously Survives

In the middle of all this chaos, a truly unbelievable incident happened. A 50-year-old e-rickshaw driver was literally picked up by the storm and thrown 50 feet into the air. A video of the incident has gone viral, and people are calling his survival a miracle.

The man, identified as Nanhe from Bamiyan in Bareilly district, was on his way to a wedding hall when the storm hit. He took shelter under a tin shed to protect himself from the heavy rain and wind. He was holding on to a rope tied to the shed, worried it might fly away. But the wind was so powerful that it ripped the entire shed from the ground. Before Nanhe knew what was happening, he was launched 50 feet into the sky, still clinging to the rope. He eventually landed in a nearby field. Incredibly, he survived the fall but has suffered two fractures.

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