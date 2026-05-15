Who Is Devdutt Padikkal? RCB Star Sparks Dating Rumours With Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill and cricketer Devdutt Padikkal are making headlines after fresh dating rumours surfaced online. From his IPL journey to why fans are linking him with the actress, here's everything to know about the young RCB star.

Actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill has become the talk of social media after fresh dating rumours linked her with Indian cricketer Devdutt Padikkal. The buzz started after Shehnaaz was seen enjoying an IPL 2026 match and cheering for Royal Challengers Bengaluru from the stands. Clips from the stadium quickly went viral online, leading fans to speculate about a possible connection between the actress and the young cricketer. However, neither of them has addressed the rumours publicly.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Devdutt Padikkal is a talented Indian cricketer who plays domestic cricket for Karnataka and represents Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League. Born on July 7, 2000, the left-handed batter rose to fame because of his elegant batting style and consistent performances in T20 cricket. He impressed fans during his early IPL seasons and gradually established himself as one of the promising young players in Indian cricket.

Over the years, Padikkal has delivered strong performances in several domestic tournaments, including the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His fearless batting and ability to score quickly have made him an important player in the RCB squad. During IPL 2026, the youngster has once again attracted attention for his confident performances and growing impact in crucial matches.

Speculation about the two personalities started gaining momentum after Shehnaaz attended an RCB match and later shared related videos on social media. Fans quickly connected the dots and began discussing a possible relationship online. Several entertainment pages and fan accounts further fuelled the rumours, although there is no official confirmation from either side regarding the reports.

The dating buzz has now become a major discussion topic among cricket and entertainment fans. While some social media users are excited about the rumoured pairing, others believe the speculation is based only on viral videos and fan theories. For now, both Shehnaaz Gill and Devdutt Padikkal have remained silent, leaving fans curious about the truth behind the rumours.