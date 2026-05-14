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Report Claims China Expands Global Influence Amid Ongoing Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) According to reports, a confidential US intelligence assessment has concluded that China is positioning itself as a key geopolitical beneficiary of the ongoing war involving Iran, expanding its influence across military, economic, and diplomatic domains.
Citing two US officials familiar with the assessment, a US newspaper reported that the analysis was prepared this week for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, by the intelligence directorate of the Joint Staff. The findings are said to have raised concern within the Pentagon ahead of anticipated high-level discussions between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
The assessment reportedly applies the Pentagon’s “DIME” framework—covering diplomatic, informational, military, and economic factors—to evaluate how Beijing is responding to the conflict that began following US and Israeli operations against Iran on February 28.
One of the key conclusions is that China has been rapidly strengthening its ties with Gulf states, which have grown increasingly concerned about Iranian missile and drone strikes targeting military bases and oil infrastructure. According to the report, Beijing has also expanded defense cooperation and increased arms sales to countries aligned with the United States in the region, particularly those seeking to reinforce air defense systems and protect strategic facilities.
Citing two US officials familiar with the assessment, a US newspaper reported that the analysis was prepared this week for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, by the intelligence directorate of the Joint Staff. The findings are said to have raised concern within the Pentagon ahead of anticipated high-level discussions between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
The assessment reportedly applies the Pentagon’s “DIME” framework—covering diplomatic, informational, military, and economic factors—to evaluate how Beijing is responding to the conflict that began following US and Israeli operations against Iran on February 28.
One of the key conclusions is that China has been rapidly strengthening its ties with Gulf states, which have grown increasingly concerned about Iranian missile and drone strikes targeting military bases and oil infrastructure. According to the report, Beijing has also expanded defense cooperation and increased arms sales to countries aligned with the United States in the region, particularly those seeking to reinforce air defense systems and protect strategic facilities.
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