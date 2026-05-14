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Rubio Says Cuba’s Direction Cannot Change Under Current Government
(MENAFN) According to reports, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that Cuba’s economic and political trajectory cannot be altered while its current leadership remains in power.
In remarks during an interview with a US television network, Rubio claimed that Cuba lacks a functioning economy and argued that any existing wealth does not reach the population or even the government.
“There is no economy in Cuba. To the extent there’s any wealth in Cuba, it doesn’t go – it doesn’t – forget about it, it doesn’t go to the people. It doesn’t even go to the government,” Rubio said.
He further alleged that economic resources are controlled by entities linked to the military, claiming that significant financial assets are concentrated under a single company structure.
“The wealth is controlled by a private – by a company owned by military generals. They take all the money… They have a company that controls all of the moneymaking there that’s sitting on $15-16 billion,” he claimed.
Rubio described Cuba’s economic system as “broken” and “nonfunctional,” stating that meaningful reform is impossible without leadership change.
“You cannot change the economic trajectory of Cuba as long as the people who are in charge of it now are in charge of it. That’s what’s going to have to change because these people have proven incapable,” he said.
He added that although he hopes for improvement, he does not expect change under the current system, saying it is unlikely Cuba’s situation will improve without a shift in governance.
Separately, Cuba is currently facing a fuel shortage and ongoing electricity disruptions, amid a US oil embargo imposed on January 30.
Reports also note that US President Donald Trump has recently suggested that Cuba could be the next focus following US military actions against Iran, adding that the Caribbean nation would “fail soon.”
In remarks during an interview with a US television network, Rubio claimed that Cuba lacks a functioning economy and argued that any existing wealth does not reach the population or even the government.
“There is no economy in Cuba. To the extent there’s any wealth in Cuba, it doesn’t go – it doesn’t – forget about it, it doesn’t go to the people. It doesn’t even go to the government,” Rubio said.
He further alleged that economic resources are controlled by entities linked to the military, claiming that significant financial assets are concentrated under a single company structure.
“The wealth is controlled by a private – by a company owned by military generals. They take all the money… They have a company that controls all of the moneymaking there that’s sitting on $15-16 billion,” he claimed.
Rubio described Cuba’s economic system as “broken” and “nonfunctional,” stating that meaningful reform is impossible without leadership change.
“You cannot change the economic trajectory of Cuba as long as the people who are in charge of it now are in charge of it. That’s what’s going to have to change because these people have proven incapable,” he said.
He added that although he hopes for improvement, he does not expect change under the current system, saying it is unlikely Cuba’s situation will improve without a shift in governance.
Separately, Cuba is currently facing a fuel shortage and ongoing electricity disruptions, amid a US oil embargo imposed on January 30.
Reports also note that US President Donald Trump has recently suggested that Cuba could be the next focus following US military actions against Iran, adding that the Caribbean nation would “fail soon.”
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