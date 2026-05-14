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US Questions NATO Role as Iran War Strains Alliance Ties
(MENAFN) According to reports, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has raised concerns about the effectiveness and purpose of NATO amid the ongoing war with Iran, criticizing member-state Spain for denying access to US military aircraft at its bases.
In an interview with a US television network, Rubio said NATO was originally supported because it provides the United States with strategic basing rights in Europe that can be used during crises outside the region.
“One of the reasons why I supported NATO was because it gave us basing rights. It allowed us to have bases in Europe that we could use in a contingency like something in the Middle East,” Rubio said.
He argued that restrictions on US access during the Iran conflict undermine the alliance’s value, adding that some members have failed to cooperate as expected.
“So when you have NATO partners denying you the use of those bases – when the primary reason why NATO is good for America is now being denied to us by Spain, as an example – then what’s the purpose of the Alliance? It starts becoming a ‘they’re allies when they want to be’ kind of thing,” he added.
Rubio further stated that while some NATO members are strongly supportive of US operations, others have been uncooperative, specifically describing Spain’s stance in strong terms.
“What is the purpose of being in an alliance whose benefit to us is these basing rights if, in a time of conflict like the one we’ve had with Iran, they can deny us the use of those bases? So why are we there for? Only to protect them but not to further our national interest? This is a very legitimate question that we need to address,” he said.
Reports indicate that Spain has denied US military aircraft access to its bases during the Iran-related conflict, prompting discussions in Washington about possible retaliatory measures, including trade restrictions and changes to military cooperation within NATO.
In an interview with a US television network, Rubio said NATO was originally supported because it provides the United States with strategic basing rights in Europe that can be used during crises outside the region.
“One of the reasons why I supported NATO was because it gave us basing rights. It allowed us to have bases in Europe that we could use in a contingency like something in the Middle East,” Rubio said.
He argued that restrictions on US access during the Iran conflict undermine the alliance’s value, adding that some members have failed to cooperate as expected.
“So when you have NATO partners denying you the use of those bases – when the primary reason why NATO is good for America is now being denied to us by Spain, as an example – then what’s the purpose of the Alliance? It starts becoming a ‘they’re allies when they want to be’ kind of thing,” he added.
Rubio further stated that while some NATO members are strongly supportive of US operations, others have been uncooperative, specifically describing Spain’s stance in strong terms.
“What is the purpose of being in an alliance whose benefit to us is these basing rights if, in a time of conflict like the one we’ve had with Iran, they can deny us the use of those bases? So why are we there for? Only to protect them but not to further our national interest? This is a very legitimate question that we need to address,” he said.
Reports indicate that Spain has denied US military aircraft access to its bases during the Iran-related conflict, prompting discussions in Washington about possible retaliatory measures, including trade restrictions and changes to military cooperation within NATO.
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