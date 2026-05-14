403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Forces Close Charity Organization in Nablus After Raid
(MENAFN) According to reports, Israeli forces shut down a charitable organization in the northern West Bank city of Nablus on Thursday following a raid on its offices and a search of its premises.
Local sources said military vehicles entered Abdul Rahim Mahmoud Street in Nablus, where soldiers stormed and searched the premises of the Madeed charity organization, reportedly damaging and scattering its contents during the operation.
The sources added that Israeli forces issued a closure order against the organization, alleging it was “providing services to an illegal organization,” without offering further clarification.
In a separate development, Israeli forces also conducted multiple raids across several West Bank towns early Thursday, detaining a number of Palestinians. The operations reportedly took place in Nablus, Bethlehem, Hebron, Salfit, Jenin-area towns, and Qalqilya.
These incursions come amid continued escalation in the occupied West Bank, where reports indicate an increase in military operations, arrests, and attacks, along with incidents of property damage and land seizures.
The occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has witnessed intensified Israeli military activity in recent months, involving raids, detentions, shootings, and what has been described as excessive use of force, alongside rising violence against Palestinian civilians and property.
Since October 2023, official Palestinian figures indicate that 1,155 Palestinians have been killed, about 11,750 injured, and nearly 22,000 detained in ongoing Israeli military operations and related violence.
Local sources said military vehicles entered Abdul Rahim Mahmoud Street in Nablus, where soldiers stormed and searched the premises of the Madeed charity organization, reportedly damaging and scattering its contents during the operation.
The sources added that Israeli forces issued a closure order against the organization, alleging it was “providing services to an illegal organization,” without offering further clarification.
In a separate development, Israeli forces also conducted multiple raids across several West Bank towns early Thursday, detaining a number of Palestinians. The operations reportedly took place in Nablus, Bethlehem, Hebron, Salfit, Jenin-area towns, and Qalqilya.
These incursions come amid continued escalation in the occupied West Bank, where reports indicate an increase in military operations, arrests, and attacks, along with incidents of property damage and land seizures.
The occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has witnessed intensified Israeli military activity in recent months, involving raids, detentions, shootings, and what has been described as excessive use of force, alongside rising violence against Palestinian civilians and property.
Since October 2023, official Palestinian figures indicate that 1,155 Palestinians have been killed, about 11,750 injured, and nearly 22,000 detained in ongoing Israeli military operations and related violence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment