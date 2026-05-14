Inside Birthday Girl Madhuri Dixit's Rs. 48 Crore Mumbai Home Filled With Rare M.F Hussain Art Worth THIS Whopping Amount

Madhuri Dixit Birthday: As Madhuri Dixit turns 59, let's take a turn around her Mumbai home worth crores. The home she built with her husband Sriram Nene is filled with rare M.F Hussain Art worth crores. Let's check them out here

Spread across 5,500 square feet in Mumbai, the couple's lavish residence is designed to feel calm, open, and welcoming. Large floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to pour into every room while offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea. The interiors lean towards a minimalist aesthetic with clean lines, neutral shades, and carefully selected décor pieces that create a soothing atmosphere.

What truly makes the home stand out is its priceless collection of paintings by legendary artist M. F. Husain. The artworks hold emotional value for Madhuri, who shared a special bond with the celebrated painter for years. Some of the rare paintings displayed inside the apartment include Dancing Women and Ganapati, both created in 1995.

Every corner of the home reflects the couple's love for art and culture. Guests entering the apartment are welcomed by an elegant designer console paired with Husain's iconic Ganapati painting. A colourful handcrafted carpet further enhances the artistic mood of the space.

The dining area seamlessly connects to the living room and features the famous Dancing Women artwork, adding vibrancy and character to the interiors. Madhuri fondly recalled how Husain once expressed his dream of turning her home into a museum dedicated to art. That emotional connection is clearly visible in the way each painting has been thoughtfully placed throughout the residence.

While the apartment looks luxurious, it also feels deeply personal. The couple wanted a home that was stylish yet comfortable, modern yet warm. The living room features deep-toned sofas, elegant armchairs, layered lighting, and textured walls that create a sophisticated ambience without feeling overwhelming.

Their passions are visible throughout the house. A dedicated music room houses guitars, drums, and a grand piano, while a sleek automated bar and advanced home theatre setup showcase their love for technology and entertainment. The master bedroom, overlooking Mumbai's coastline, is designed as a peaceful retreat with marble flooring, wooden ceiling accents, and soft lighting that enhances the calming vibe of the space.

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