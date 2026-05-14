Karnataka Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert As Heavy Rain And Strong Winds Lash State Check

Karnataka Rains: Karnataka is set to witness an active spell of weather over the coming days as the IMD predicts heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across coastal and interior districts till May 18

The India Meteorological Department has warned that Coastal Karnataka may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning on May 14 and May 15. Weather experts say changing atmospheric conditions over the Arabian Sea and nearby regions are increasing the possibility of sudden rain activity.

Several low-lying areas could face waterlogging if rainfall intensity rises. Residents living near rivers, coastal stretches and flood-prone pockets have been advised to stay alert as isolated heavy showers may disrupt normal movement in some areas.

Apart from the coastal belt, both North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka are expected to witness unstable weather conditions till May 17. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds ranging between 40 kmph and 50 kmph are likely in several districts.

The IMD has stated that wind speed may slightly reduce on May 18, but thunderstorms and moderate winds could still continue in isolated places. Sudden rain spells, lightning activity and strong winds may lead to traffic congestion, tree falls and temporary power cuts in a few regions.

People travelling during evening hours have been advised to remain cautious, especially in districts vulnerable to storm activity.

In view of the intensifying weather conditions, the IMD has issued Orange Alert and Yellow Alert warnings for multiple districts between May 15 and May 17. Heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is expected at isolated locations across the state.

The Orange Alert signals the possibility of severe weather conditions that may disrupt transport and daily life. Authorities are closely monitoring vulnerable regions and disaster response teams remain on standby in case of emergencies.

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during thunderstorms, stay indoors during lightning activity and follow official weather advisories issued by local authorities.

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