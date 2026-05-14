MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Recurring Net Income of BRL 3.5 Billion in 1Q26, up 25.4% from 4Q25

May 14, 2026 8:02 PM EDT | Source: Caixa Economica Federal

São Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - CAIXA, Brazil's largest bank by number of clients, loan portfolio, and savings deposits, announces its consolidated results for the first quarter of 2026 (1Q26).

HIGHLIGHTS:

Recurring Net Income ofin 1Q26, upQoQ; Accounting Net Income ofin 1Q26, upQoQ; Recurring ROE reachedas of Mar26, downcompared to Dec25; Financial Margin reachedin 1Q26, upYoY; CAIXA Assets totaledas of Mar26, upYoY; Total Loan portfolio balance totaledas of Mar26, upYoY; Sustainable Finance Portfolio totaledas of Mar26, the largest in the market; Total Loan Origination ofin 1Q26, upYoY; Mortgage Loan Portfolio balance totaledas of Mar26, upYoY; CAIXA holds a market share ofin the mortgage loan segment as of Mar26; Mortgage loan originations totaledin 1Q26, upYoY; The outstanding balance of theloan portfolio totaledas of Mar26, upYoY; Outstanding balance ofLoans totaledas of Mar26, upYoY and accounting forof the individual commercial loan portfolio. CAIXA's market share in this segment totaledOutstanding balance ofLoans totaledas of Mar26, upYoY; Balance of total funding amounted toas of Mar26, upYoY; Balance of savings deposits amounted toas of Mar26, upYoY, reaching amarket share; Delinquency Rate stood atas of Mar26, upYoY; Basel Ratio ofand Tier 1 Capital ofas of Mar26, remainingandabove the minimum regulatory requirements, respectively.