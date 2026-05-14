Russian Drones Strike Energy Facility In Odesa Region, Cause Power Outages

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Kiper, head of the regional military administration, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of the UAV attack, an energy facility in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," he said.

According to Kiper, the strike left 32 settlements and more than 15,000 consumers without electricity.

As of 21:00 on Thursday, power engineers had managed to restore electricity to 12,000 consumers. Efforts are ongoing to fully restore power supply to all affected residents as quickly as possible.

UNSC to hold emergency meeting over massive Russian attacks on Ukraine on May 19

Critical infrastructure facilities have been switched to backup power sources.

From the evening of May 13 through the morning of May 14, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine using 56 missiles and 675 drones of various types. Kyiv was the main target of the strike.

At around 11:00 on Thursday, hostile UAVs were again detected in the airspace over the Kyiv region.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service