Weatherford Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the“Company”) announced today the release of the 2025 Sustainability Report, reflecting continued sustainability progress and highlighting the impact of efforts across operations.

Girish Saligram, Weatherford's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“At Weatherford, sustainability continues to be an important factor in how we operate, innovate, and deliver value to our customers. Over the past year, we have built on our progress, strengthening our approach and advancing initiatives that support long-term performance. As the global landscape continues to shift, we remain focused on driving meaningful impact and working alongside our customers to help shape the future of the industry.”

About Weatherford

Weatherford is a global energy services company that helps customers drill smarter, complete wells more effectively, and maximize production across the entire well lifecycle. With a differentiated portfolio of market-leading solutions, integrated technologies, and a broad global customer footprint across six continents, we blend advanced engineering, digital intelligence, and world-class field expertise to reduce risk, improve performance, and maximize the value of customer assets. Together, we elevate every operation, delivering stronger wells, sharper decisions, and better energy for the world. Visit for more information and connect with us on social media.

For Investors:

Luke Lemoine

Weatherford Investor Relations

+1 713-836-7777

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For Media:

Kelley Hughes

Senior Director, Communications, Marketing & Sustainability

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We invite you to explore the 2025 Sustainability Report at