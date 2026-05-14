Phillips Edison & Company To Host ICSC Recap Webcast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CINCINNATI, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the“Company”), one of the nation's largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, will host its ICSC Recap webcast on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The event will be webcast only.

The PECO team will provide a recap of ICSC Las Vegas and discuss the current leasing environment. The webcast will feature PECO leaders from leasing, acquisitions and portfolio management.

ICSC is the member organization for the advancement of the shopping center industry. ICSC Las Vegas is a premier event that takes place annually in May. It is a two- to three-day gathering of dealmakers and industry experts who are driving innovation and evolution in commercial real estate.

Webcast Details: ICSC Recap with PECO

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast with Live Q&A: ICSC Recap with PECO 2026

A replay of the webcast will be posted within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event to the Company's website at .

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About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of March 31, 2026, PECO managed 326 shopping centers, including 299 wholly-owned centers comprising 33.7 million square feet across 31 states and 27 shopping centers owned in three institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at , as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investors:

Kimberly Green, Head of Investor Relations

(513) 692-3399, ...

Media:

Ben Williamson, Senior Vice President of Marketing

(513) 338-2899, ...