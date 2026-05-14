Authid Reports Financial And Operating Results For The First Quarter 2026
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Loss from continuing operations
|$
|(4,463,536
|)
|$
|(4,339,467
|)
|Add back:
|Interest expense, net
|2,428
|12,712
|Interest income
|(19,532
|)
|(51,544
|)
|Amortization
|11,698
|30,192
|Stock compensation
|1,040,058
|454,339
|Adjusted EBITDA continuing operations (Non-GAAP)
|(3,428,884
|)
|(3,893,768
|)
Management believes that bARR and ARR, when viewed with our results under GAAP, provide useful information about the direction of future growth trends of the Company's revenues. We also rely on bARR as one of several primary measures to review and assess the sales performance of our Company and our management team in connection with our executive compensation. The Company defines Booked Annual Recurring Revenue or bARR, as the amount of annual recurring revenue represented by the estimated amounts of annual recurring revenue we believe will be earned under contracted orders, looking out eighteen months from the date of signing of each customer contract. This estimate is comprised of two components (1) Committed Annual Recurring Revenue (cARR), which represents the minimum amounts that customers are contractually committed to pay each year over the life of the contract and (2) Usage Above Commitments (UAC), which represents our estimate of the rate of annual recurring revenue arising from actual usage of our services above the contractual minimums, that we believe the Customer will achieve after 18 months. The net amount of bARR reflects the deduction of the bARR of contracts previously included in reported bARR, which were subject to attrition, or other downward adjustments during the quarter.
The Company defines Annual Recurring Revenue or ARR, as the amount of recurring revenue recognized during the last three months of the relevant period as determined in accordance with GAAP, multiplied by four.
bARR may be distinguished from ARR, as bARR does not take specifically into account the time to implement any contract for authID's services, nor for any ramp in adoption, or seasonality of usage of our biometric products but is based on the assumption that 18 months after signing these matters will have been generally resolved. Furthermore, bARR is based on estimates of future revenues under particular contracts, whereas ARR, whilst also forward-looking, is based on historical revenues recognized in accordance with GAAP during the relevant period. A reconciliation of bARR and ARR to a GAAP measure is not provided as there are no comparable GAAP measures and we believe that any attempt at such reconciliation may be confusing to investors. bARR and ARR have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
- bARR & ARR should not be considered as predictors of future revenues but only as indicators of the direction in which revenues may be trending. Actual revenue results in the future as determined in accordance with GAAP may be significantly different to the amounts indicated as bARR or ARR at any time.
bARR and ARR are to be considered“forward-looking statements” and subject to the same risks, as other such statements (see note on“Forward-Looking Statements” above).
authID INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Revenues
|$
|480,151
|$
|296,256
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
|2,835,908
|2,645,700
|Research and development
|2,113,187
|1,998,663
|Amortization
|11,696
|30,192
|Total operating expenses
|4,960,791
|4,674,555
|Loss from operations
|(4,480,640
|)
|(4,378,299
|)
|Other income (Expense):
|Interest income
|19,532
|51,544
|Interest expense, net
|(2,428
|)
|(12,712
|)
|Other income, net
|17,104
|38,832
|Loss from operations before income taxes
|(4,463,536
|)
|(4,339,467
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|Loss from operations
|(4,463,536
|)
|(4,339,467
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(4,463,536
|)
|$
|(4,339,467
|)
|Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted
|$
|(0.28
|)
|$
|(0.40
|)
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted:
|16,132,487
|10,920,909
authID INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|1,191,282
|$
|4,608,073
|Accounts receivable
|338,695
|238,800
|Contract assets
|-
|9,362
|Deferred contract costs
|166,841
|199,380
|Other current assets
|426,595
|595,692
|Total current assets
|2,123,413
|5,651,307
|Intangible assets, net
|135,695
|147,391
|Goodwill
|4,183,232
|4,183,232
|Total assets
|$
|6,442,340
|$
|9,981,930
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|851,904
|$
|876,168
|Commission liability
|5,390
|4,934
|Deferred revenue
|384,755
|477,058
|Total current liabilities
|1,242,049
|1,358,160
|Total liabilities
|$
|1,242,049
|$
|1,358,160
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 respectively; 16,132,487 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|1,613
|1,613
|Additional paid-in capital
|201,393,571
|200,353,514
|Accumulated deficit
|(196,204,945
|)
|(191,741,409
|)
|Accumulated comprehensive income
|10,052
|10,052
|Total stockholders' equity
|5,200,291
|8,623,770
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|6,442,340
|$
|9,981,930
authID INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2026
|2025
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(4,463,536
|)
|$
|(4,339,467
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss with cash flows from operations:
|Stock-based compensation
|1,040,057
|454,339
|Amortization expense
|11,696
|34,308
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(99,895
|)
|(930,667
|)
|Contract assets
|9,362
|(60,692
|)
|Deferred contract cost
|32,539
|22,559
|Other current assets
|169,097
|(163,283
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(24,264
|)
|(903,476
|)
|Commission liability
|456
|(268,138
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(92,303
|)
|796,211
|Net cash flows from operating activities
|(3,416,791
|)
|(5,358,306
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchase of intangible assets
|-
|(1,700
|)
|Net cash flows from investing activities
|-
|(1,700
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Repayment of convertible notes
|-
|(245,000
|)
|Net cash flows from financing activities
|-
|(245,000
|)
|Effect of foreign currencies
|-
|(208
|)
|Net Change in Cash
|(3,416,791
|)
|(5,605,214
|)
|Cash, Beginning of the Period
|4,608,073
|8,471,561
|Cash, End of the Period
|$
|1,191,282
|$
|2,866,347
|Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|-
|$
|13,137
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment