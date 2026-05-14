Belen Creative Expands Licensed Collegiate Merchandise Work With University Of Illinois And Tarleton State University

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company co-founded by Super Bowl Champion Robert Turbin partners with strategist Stefanie De Los Santos McLeese to support university branding through licensed merchandise and experiential products

Champaign, Illinois, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belen Creative, a branding and merchandise company co-founded by Super Bowl XLVIII Champion Robert Turbin, is expanding its collegiate partnership portfolio through licensed merchandise and university brand activation work with the University of Illinois and Tarleton State University in collaboration with brand strategist Stefanie De Los Santos McLeese, founder and CEO of Santos McLeese, LLC.

Belen Creative is now an officially licensed merchandise provider for the University of Illinois and has delivered branded merchandise for programs at Tarleton State University, including The Lozano Long Division of Global, Community, and First-Gen Initiatives where De Los Santos is an alumna, and the Sam Pack College of Business. The collaboration connects brand strategy with merchandise execution to support universities in extending their identity through apparel, merchandise, and products.

“The strongest brands create connection far beyond logos and messaging,” said Robert Turbin, co-founder of Belen Creative and Super Bowl XLVIII Champion.“Our goal is to help universities reinforce their identity with products and experiences that students, alumni, faculty, and partners genuinely engage with and remember.”

Belen Creative provides promotional products, signage, print materials, screen printing, embroidery, and custom merchandise solutions for clients across education, sports, healthcare, and corporate sectors.

Key Facts:



Belen Creative is an officially licensed merchandise provider for the University of Illinois.

The company has delivered branded merchandise for Tarleton State University programs, including The Lozano Long Division of Global, Community, and First-Gen Initiatives and the Sam Pack College of Business.

Stefanie De Los Santos McLeese (Santos McLeese, LLC; University of Illinois Vendor #03833025) leads university client strategy on behalf of Belen Creative.

Belen Creative is co-founded by NFL Super Bowl XLVIII Champion Robert Turbin and branded products expert Gabe Stephens. Product offerings include licensed apparel and custom merchandise such as luggage tags, water bottles, branded mini fans, and premium gift items.

At Tarleton State University, Belen Creative has supported student and program engagement through merchandise designed for both functional use and long-term brand visibility. Delivered items include luggage bag tags, water bottles, branded mini fans, and premium desktop gift items supporting student programs and global initiatives.

At the University of Illinois, the licensing designation builds on McLeese's established work across campus. Her firm has supported strategic communications and brand initiatives for units including Gies College of Business, the iSchool, the College of Fine and Applied Arts, and University of Illinois Extension. She was also contracted by the Illinois Strategic Communications and Marketing Office to facilitate brand ambassador workshops following the university's systemwide brand refresh.

“Extending the brand strategy work I've done at Tarleton and Illinois into branded merch was very intentional,” said De Los Santos McLeese.“Tarleton is where my story begins, and Illinois is where this chapter is being written. We all have those pieces from our alma mater - the places that shaped us - that become part of how we carry that cherished experience over time. It's an honor to work with higher-ed in particular and deliver what sometimes become mementos people carry for a lifetime.”

University departments, student organizations, and campus leaders interested in licensed merchandise solutions can work directly with Santos McLeese, LLC to develop branded products aligned with institutional identity and upcoming needs, including recruitment, campus events, and alumni engagement.

About Belen Creative

Belen Creative is a full-service branding and merchandise company specializing in promotional products, signage, print materials, screen printing, embroidery, and customized brand solutions. Co-founded by Robert Turbin and Gabe Stephens, the company partners with organizations across industries to translate brand strategy into tangible, high-impact experiences.

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Attachments



Super Bowl XLVIII Champion and Belen Creative Co-founder, Robert Turbin Stefanie De Los Santos McLeese, Founder & CEO, Santos McLeese, LLC

CONTACT: Stefanie Santos McLeese Santos McLeese, LLC 2145481393...