UNCF Launches National Campaign To Pass The IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This bipartisan legislation would authorize the largest federal investment in HBCU infrastructure in American history

Washington, DC, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF announced the launch of a full-scale national advocacy campaign in support of the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act, bipartisan legislation that would establish the largest federal grant program for historically Black college and university (HBCU) infrastructure in American history. Introduced in both chambers of Congress with bipartisan support, the bill is led by Rep. Alma Adams (NC), Rep. French Hill (AR), Sen. Tim Scott (SC), and Sen. Chris Coons (DE), co-chairs of the Bipartisan HBCU Caucus.

IGNITE stands for Institutional Grants for New Infrastructure, Technology, and Education for HBCU Excellence. If enacted, the legislation would create a competitive federal grant program through the U.S. Department of Education to fund campus modernization, deferred maintenance, broadband expansion, campus safety upgrades and the development of AI and workforce innovation hubs at HBCUs. The bill would also authorize repayment of nearly $300 million in outstanding HBCU capital financing loans, providing immediate debt relief to institutions across the country.

For more than 180 years, HBCUs have educated generations of students and built the foundation of Black America's professional class, often with far fewer resources than their peer institutions. Today, HBCUs educate nearly 300,000 students annually, generate $16.5 billion in annual economic impact, support more than 136,000 jobs nationwide, and produce approximately 17% of all bachelor's degrees earned by African Americans. Nearly 70% of HBCU students are Pell Grant eligible. Despite this record, approximately 84% of HBCUs remain underfunded, with a collective infrastructure deficit exceeding $13 billion.

A 2018 Government Accountability Office report documented extensive capital project needs across HBCU campuses and significant structural barriers to accessing financing for modernization. This year, Congress is drafting the Fiscal Year 2026 appropriations bills - a critical window to advance federal investment in HBCUs. UNCF has submitted formal appropriations requests across multiple subcommittees, including Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Commerce, Justice, Science, Defense, Interior and Housing and Urban Development.

The IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act has the potential to be a transformative investment in HBCUs and the students who depend on them,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. "For generations, HBCUs have nurtured extraordinary talent, yet they have long struggled with unequal access to funding and modern infrastructure. This legislation could reverse those adverse circumstances by providing targeted resources that strengthen both research excellence and campus infrastructure, ensuring HBCUs have the tools to lead in a rapidly changing world.

“We, at UNCF, view strengthening HBCUs both from the financial and infrastructure perspectives as the maximum impact Congress can have on the institutions at this time. When HBCUs thrive, the entire nation benefits. We urge Congress to act without delay, pass the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act, and make these vital investments in America's future,” noted Dr. Lomax.

“HBCUs have been doing extraordinary work for over 180 years with whatever they had. The IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act is the moment we match their proven strength with the investment they have always deserved. We are calling on the entire HBCU community - students, alumni, educators, parents, elected officials and partners - to make their voices heard. Congress needs to know that this community is behind this legislation and ready for them to act,” said Lodriguez Murray, senior vice president for public policy and government affairs, UNCF.

As part of the campaign launch, UNCF has released a comprehensive Advocacy and Social Media Toolkit, available at UNCF/IGNITE, designed to empower every segment of the HBCU community to take action. The toolkit includes:

Talking points tailored to students, alumni, educators and administrators, parents, and donors and corporate partners

A step-by-step action guide directing supporters to sign the petition, send letters to Members of Congress and the White House, make advocacy calls, and share on social media

Platform-specific social media posts for Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, with audience-tailored copy for five supporter groups

A press release template for organizations wishing to formally announce their support for the IGNITE Act

Campaign hashtags and Canva graphics to amplify the message across platforms

The IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act would fund construction and renovation of academic and residential facilities, replacement of aging infrastructure systems, broadband and 5G expansion, preservation of historic buildings, campus safety improvements, and development of facilities supporting AI and workforce innovation. Participating institutions would be required to submit comprehensive facility master plans with federal technical assistance provided throughout the process. Priority would be given to institutions with the greatest need, including those with aging infrastructure, limited fundraising capacity and high concentrations of Pell-eligible students. Federal appropriations would be authorized for fiscal years 2027 through 2032.

The legislation comes as HBCUs continue to grow their national research footprint. In 2025, Howard University became the first HBCU designated as an R1 research institution by the Carnegie Classification system, reflecting a sector-wide expansion in research capacity that additional federal investment would accelerate.

UNCF urges all supporters to visit #HBCUIGNITE. Organizations wishing to formally endorse the legislation and issue their own statements of support may download the press release template from the toolkit.

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About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation's largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF awards more than 13,000 scholarships to more than 10,000 students totaling more than $64 million. The scholarships support students attending more than 600 US-based colleges and universities including 37 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in strengthening the pipeline of leaders and professionals who advance our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.

About the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act

The Institutional Grants for New Infrastructure, Technology, and Education (IGNITE) HBCU Excellence Act is bipartisan legislation led by Rep. Alma Adams (NC), Rep. French Hill (AR), Sen. Tim Scott (SC), and Sen. Chris Coons (DE). The bill would establish a competitive federal grant program through the U.S. Department of Education to fund long-term HBCU infrastructure improvements, address nearly $300 million in outstanding HBCU capital financing debt, and authorize federal appropriations for fiscal years 2027 through 2032. To learn more or take action, visit.

CONTACT: Roy Betts UNCF 240.703.3384...