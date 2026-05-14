Jordan Expands Vocational Education Programs Under Economic Modernization Vision

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, May 14 (Petra)-- Secretary-General of the Ministry of Education for Vocational Affairs, Mohammad Ghaith, said the ministry will continue expanding the vocational education sector, increasing the number of accredited programs to 14 in the next academic year, including the introduction of two new programs, in line with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision.

Speaking during an inspection visit on Thursday to Princess Iman bint Al Hussein Vocational School for Girls in Mafraq, Ghaith said the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (BTEC) project began with six programs in 2023, expanded to 12 programs this year, and is set to reach 14 next year.

The visit was attended by Canadian Ambassador to Jordan Louis-Martin Aumais, UNESCO Representative Noha Bawazir, United Nations Resident Coordinator Sheri Anderson, and Director of Mafraq Education Directorate Eman Al-Khawaldeh.

Ghaith said the programs were designed based on the needs of local communities and industrial sectors, with a strong focus on practical and applied training. He noted that around 46,000 students are currently enrolled in vocational education programs across the Kingdom.

He added that Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision, supported directly by His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, aims to raise vocational education enrollment to 50 percent of total student enrollment by 2033.

For his part, Canadian Ambassador Aumais reaffirmed Canada's support for vocational education in Jordan through JD16 million in funding, implemented in technical cooperation with UNESCO, to help connect students with the private sector and create sustainable job opportunities in key industries.

UNESCO Representative Noha Bawazir said the visit highlighted the positive impact of the Canadian-funded project in linking education with practical and field-based training.

Meanwhile, UN Resident Coordinator Sheri Anderson expressed enthusiasm about the transformation taking place in Jordan's education sector, noting that vocational education opens new career pathways and contributes to building an inclusive workforce for both men and women.

During a tour of the school's workshops, the delegation reviewed the vocational and technical education experience supported by the Canadian sovereign loan and UNESCO assistance. The visit also included a discussion session with students, teachers, and employers participating in the program to assess training outcomes and their alignment with labor market needs.

//Petra// MF