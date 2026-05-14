Safari Hypermarket Begins 21St Anniversary Celebrations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Safari Hypermarket, which has been scripting a success story in Qatar for the past two decades, has begun celebrating its 21st anniversary.

Safari Group, which started its first Safari Hypermarket at Salwa Road on May 5, 2005, is a business group that was born and nurtured in Qatar itself. Unlike many large business groups that entered Qatar after becoming established in other countries, Safari adopted its own unique business model right from the beginning without imitating anyone else. Through innovative promotions, attractive activities, and rewarding prize schemes, while maintaining only minimal profit margins, Safari succeeded in earning a special place in the hearts of customers through its own style of retail marketing.

Safari Group Deputy Chairman and Managing Director Zainul Abideen expressed gratitude to customers for the continuous support given to Safari throughout these years.

Starting with Safari Hypermarket Salwa Road, the group has expanded into numerous companies and establishments under the umbrella of Safari Group of Companies, including Safari Mall - Abu Hamour, Safari Hypermarket - Al Khor, Safari Hypermarket-Barwa Village, Safari Hypermarket - Industrial Area, Safari Hypermarket - Birkat Al Awamer, Safari Hypermarket - Ezdan Mall Al Gharafa, Safari Mobile Shop, Safari Opticals, Safari Trading Est., Hi-Power Engineering, Simple Logic IT, Power Waste Contracting & Engineering Services, Hi-Power Transport & Rent A Car, and Europe Travels.

The inauguration of the 21st anniversary celebrations was done by Safari Group Chairman Hamad Dhafar Al Ahbabi, Safari Group Deputy Chairman and Managing Director Zainul Abideen, General Manager Surendra Nath, and Assistant General Manager – Public Relations Thamer Al Sayed.

The event was held at Safari Hypermarket, Salwa Road Branch.