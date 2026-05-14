QSTP Unveils $30Mn Venture Fund To Back Deep Tech Pioneers

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP), a member of Qatar Foundation, has unveiled a $30mn Tech Venture Fund, marking a decisive stride into the country's deep tech future and naming its inaugural cohort of co-investment partner funds.

The fund will channel capital into early-stage deep tech startups headquartered in Qatar - companies whose work delivers measurable social or climate impact, in direct support of Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) and Qatar Foundation's broader mission.

Its investment thesis is unambiguously built for Qatar's future, sitting at the crossroads of deep tech and impact. The fund will back founders building enterprises with the potential to generate enduring value for Qatar's economy and its wider innovation ecosystem.

QSTP President Rama Chakaki said:“The Tech Venture Fund is built on a simple conviction: important companies of the next decade will be deep tech startups with an impact lens, focused on building inclusive, sustainable technologies that serve humanity and the natural world. We're here to back those founders early and bring the best investors in the world alongside us when we do.” To Page 10

The fund's lens is trained on founders working at the frontiers of artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, biotechnology, advanced materials, and clean technology - with Qatar conceived as a launchpad for regional and global expansion. Priority sectors include EdTech, HealthTech, CleanTech, AgriTech, PropTech, smart infrastructure, aviation technology, and mobility.

Portfolio companies must be headquartered in Qatar, with a core leadership team and operational base anchored locally. The fund seeks out founders developing technologies that combine strong commercial potential

with the ambition to confront major global and regional challenges.

Crucially, the fund co-invests alongside leading local, regional, and international venture capital firms, opening doors for Qatar-based startups to wider pools of capital, world-class expertise, and international markets.

That reach is amplified by QSTP's distinctive standing within Qatar's intertwined startup, research, innovation, and venture ecosystems.

The first cohort of co-investment partner funds comprises Global Ventures, Golden Gate Ventures, White Star Capital, VentureSouq, and Builders VC - firms that collectively bring deep sector expertise and networks stretching across the WANA region, Southeast Asia, North America, Europe, and Asia. Further co-investment partners are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

VentureSouq concentrates on high-growth technology founders across the WANA region, with a particular focus on FinTech and Climate. Builders VC, part of the Qatar Investment Authority's Fund of Funds programme, invests from Qatar in founders harnessing technology to modernise essential industries including healthcare, agriculture, industrials, and real estate.

QTSP QATAR Fund venture