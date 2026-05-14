Qatar Boat Show Wins Four Awards At Eventex 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Boat Show 2025 won four awards at Eventex 2026, one of the most recognisable accolades in the global events industry, headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

The show received Silver in the 'Middle Eastern Event' category, alongside Bronze in three additional categories: 'Trade Show', 'Consumer Show', and 'Outdoor Event'.

The recognition follows the success of the second edition of Qatar Boat Show, held at Old Doha Port from November 5-8, 2025 under the strategic platform 'Beyond the First Horizon'. Its latest win across four distinct categories reflects the event's performance on multiple fronts.

The Silver in the Middle Eastern Event category acknowledges the show's expression of regional hospitality, its connection to Qatar's maritime heritage and the wider boat and yacht manufacturing sector, and the high standard of execution and event organisation.

Engineer Mohammed Abdulla al-Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port and chairman of the Qatar Boat Show Organising Committee, said:“These four awards reflect the work that goes into Qatar Boat Show across every layer of the experience since its launch in 2024, from the marine showcase and the trade platform to the outdoor programming and the regional hospitality that defined the 2025 edition.

“To be recognised internationally after only two editions confirms what we have set out to do: position Qatar as a credible marine destination on the global stage, and Old Doha Port as a waterfront capable of hosting events of international standing.”

“As we look to the third edition this November under our 'Crafting Wonderful' campaign, the same standard of craft and intention will define every part of the show, in line with Qatar's wider ambitions under Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly across tourism and economic diversification,” al-Mulla said.

The Bronze in Trade Show recognises the event's role as a working B2B platform and as a venue for the exchange of expertise between local and international companies.

The second edition welcomed more than 505 brands and 65 boats and marine vessels from 105 countries, with a combined value of QR880mn, and attracted over 27,000 visitors across its four days.

The Bronze in Consumer Show acknowledges the 25% increase in exhibitors between the first and second editions, alongside the breadth of the show floor, which featured global and local yacht-building companies, specialist industry experts, and diving and fishing equipment.

The Bronze in Outdoor Event reflects the design of the show as a fully open-air waterfront experience, with a marina-centric layout that made optimal use of the existing infrastructure, on-water and on-land yacht choreography, and a day-to-night programming structure.

QATAR boat show