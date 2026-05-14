Ministry Of Environment And Climate Change Holds Session On Strategic Directions For 2026 Climate Change Conferences

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, represented by its Climate Change Department, held a session on the strategic directions of climate change conferences for 2026 as part of its preparations to monitor developments in international climate negotiations and the key issues on the agenda of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

The session aimed to provide an overview of the course of climate negotiations and review the main issues and topics on the agenda of COP31, contributing to enhancing the readiness of national cadres concerned with climate change issues and strengthening their ability to keep pace with international developments and participate effectively in upcoming meetings and conferences its first segment, the session addressed the prospects of COP31 by reviewing key decisions and negotiation issues, including unilateral trade measures, the mitigation work program, just transition, implementation of the outcomes of the global stocktake, as well as the global goal on adaptation, climate finance discussions, and articles related to cooperation mechanisms under the Paris Agreement its second segment, the session discussed mechanisms for organizing delegations participating in subsidiary body meetings and Conferences of the Parties, methods for engaging with negotiation tracks, procedures for submitting interventions and viewpoints, and ways to participate efficiently and effectively while taking national circumstances into account. It also reviewed the general structure of the negotiations and key practical guidelines for participants.

The ministry emphasized the importance of early preparation for participation in climate conferences and following negotiation files related to climate change, in a way that strengthens the presence of Qatar in international climate forums and supports its efforts to address climate issues through a balanced national approach that considers sustainable development requirements and relevant international commitments.