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Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets China Special Envoy For Afghanistan

Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets China Special Envoy For Afghanistan


2026-05-14 02:11:30
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met with China's Special Envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong, who is visiting the country the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan and ways to strengthen joint international efforts to promote security and stability in Afghanistan Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the State of Qatar's full support for efforts aimed at resolving conflicts through peaceful means and to bolster peace and stability regionally and internationally.

Qatar Afghanistan China

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Gulf Times

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