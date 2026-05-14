Waldorf Astoria Doha Lusail Unveils 'Serenity Pool'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha has announced the official opening of its newest experience, the Serenity Pool, an elegant, adults-only sanctuary designed for guests seeking tranquility, privacy, and refined leisure, elevating the resort's facilities to new heights.

The Serenity Pool introduces a concept centred on relaxation and exclusivity, blending serene waters, refined ambience, and uninterrupted moments of leisure.

Guests can bask under the warmth of the sun, and enjoy seamless access to a private – creating the ultimate coastal retreat.

Marking the occasion, Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha partnered with L'Occitane en Provence, the globally celebrated French Maison founded in 1976 and renowned for its luxurious skincare, fragrance, and wellness products crafted from authentic natural ingredients.

Inspired by the sun-kissed landscapes and traditions of Haute-Provence, L'Occitane celebrates Provençal savoir-faire while creating moments of well-being and connection to nature.

Today, the brand reaches customers worldwide through over 3,000 boutiques, 100 spas, and 2,500 partner hotels, alongside its lifestyle cafés, including locations in Dubai and Riyadh.

Bringing its signature elegance and wellness philosophy to Doha, L'Occitane will transform the Serenity Pool with a month-long takeover from May 13 to June 13.

During this exclusive collaboration period, the pool will be transformed through exclusive L'Occitane en Provence branding, immersing guests in a refined, sensorial setting inspired by the spirit and beauty of Provence.

The launch will spotlight the brand's iconic almond-based collection – celebrated for its nourishing, smoothing, and delicately scented properties – offering guests an immersive experience that captures the essence of summer and self-care.

Open to both hotel guests and day-pass visitors, the experience is complemented by a fresh and curated menu, inspired by vibrant summer flavours.

From light bites to refreshing sips, every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to enhance long, leisurely days by the water, inviting guests to unwind in a vibrant coastal setting with effortless comfort and seaside charm.

With its blend of refined leisure, coastal beauty, and sensorial luxury, the Serenity Pool sets a new standard for adult escapes in Doha – establishing itself as the ultimate summer destination for adults, a setting defined by sunlit ease, refined energy, and unforgettable ambience.

Waldorf Astoria Serenity Pool refined leisure