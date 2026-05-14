Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

MOBX To Acquire U.S. Defense Rare Earth, Critical Minerals Company


2026-05-14 02:08:33
(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Mobix Labs (Nasdaq: MOBX) today announced a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire Special Project Delivery LLC ("SPD"), a U.S. company building sovereign supply chains for rare earth elements, critical minerals, and energy storage.

The proposed acquisition would extend Mobix Labs' national security work - already supplying U.S. and allied fighter jets, missiles, submarines, and satellites - directly into one of the world's most strategically important industrial sectors. MOBX is moving directly into the supply chain powering modern defense, aerospace, and AI infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Special Project Delivery LLC ("SPD"), which are subject to risks and uncertainties described in Mobix Labs' SEC filings and similar provisions under applicable non-U.S. securities laws. The Letter of Intent is non-binding, and there can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be executed or the proposed transaction completed.

Follow us on X: @MobixLabs_MOBX
Follow on StockTwits: MobixLabs
Follow us on LinkedIn: Mobix Labs

View source version on businesswire:


Permalink

MENAFN14052026004146001356ID1111117519



AETOSWire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search