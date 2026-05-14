Bfshow To Host Arab Importers
Representatives from Yemen, the UAE, and Algeria were invited directly by BFShow, along with visitors from 56 other countries. In total, BFShow will host 164 invited foreign buyers. The fair's organizers also expect another 1,000 international visitors to attend independently.
In a statement, Abicalçados Business Coordinator Paola Pontin said the importers were invited based on their purchasing potential and market diversification.“They are buyers from different segments, with distinct profiles, which broadens opportunities for the brands participating in BFShow,” she said.
Pontin also believes the fair is taking place at the ideal time for business deals, as importers usually replenish inventories for the second half of the year during this period. Data from Abicalçados show the sector exported 8.2 million pairs in April, up 9% from the same period last year, amid a recovery phase for the industry, which still accumulates an 11.7% decline in sales this year, totaling 34.5 million pairs.
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Translated by Guilherme MirandaMarcos Carrieri/ANBA
The post BFShow to host Arab importers appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
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