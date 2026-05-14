Bfshow To Host Arab Importers

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Importers from Libya, Algeria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen will attend the 6edition of BFShow next week, the footwear trade fair promoted by the Brazilian Footwear Industries Association (Abicalçados ) and organized by NürnbergMesse Brasil. The Libyan children's footwear company Al Heda will attend through the Brazilian Footwear buyer project, a partnership between Abicalçados and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) to promote Brazilian-made footwear abroad. Other companies from 11 countries will also participate through the project. BFShow will take place in São Paulo from May 18 to 20.

Representatives from Yemen, the UAE, and Algeria were invited directly by BFShow, along with visitors from 56 other countries. In total, BFShow will host 164 invited foreign buyers. The fair's organizers also expect another 1,000 international visitors to attend independently.

In a statement, Abicalçados Business Coordinator Paola Pontin said the importers were invited based on their purchasing potential and market diversification.“They are buyers from different segments, with distinct profiles, which broadens opportunities for the brands participating in BFShow,” she said.

Pontin also believes the fair is taking place at the ideal time for business deals, as importers usually replenish inventories for the second half of the year during this period. Data from Abicalçados show the sector exported 8.2 million pairs in April, up 9% from the same period last year, amid a recovery phase for the industry, which still accumulates an 11.7% decline in sales this year, totaling 34.5 million pairs.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Marcos Carrieri/ANBA

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