Fugro Opens New ROV Test Pool Facility In Singapore To Improve Offshore Safety And System Validation

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Fugro has successfully commissioned its new remotely operated vehicle (ROV) test pool in Singapore. This strengthens the company's in‐house capability to undertake controlled testing, verification and validation of equipment, systems and operational methodologies.

The facility represents a key milestone in improving technical assurance and reducing execution risk across marine and offshore projects.

The test pool provides a controlled environment for functional testing, system integration, calibration and pre-deployment before field deployment.

This enables Fugro teams to identify and resolve technical issues early, validate performance against design requirements, and optimise procedures before mobilisation.

By shifting critical testing activities in-house, the facility supports improved reliability, reduced offshore time and enhanced safety outcomes for clients.

Mark Drury, general manager, Fugro Singapore, says:“The commissioning of the ROV test pool significantly enhances our ability to de‐risk projects before they reach the field technically.

“It allows our engineers and operators to test, integrate and validate systems under controlled conditions, ensuring equipment and workflows are fully proven and operationally ready before deployment.”

The test pool reflects Fugro's continued investment in infrastructure and innovation, supporting the company's commitment to safer operations, technical excellence and delivering sustainable outcomes for clients.

Main image: Fugro eROV Blue Amp is being lowered into the testing pool. Image credit Fugro