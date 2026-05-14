Biomednewsbreaks Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) Receives 2026 Healthcare Innovation Award For Drug Resistance Research

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Kairos Pharma (NYSE American: KAPA) announced it has been named a winner in the 2026 GHP Magazine Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards, receiving recognition as the USA leader in drug resistance development. The award highlights the company's work in advancing cancer therapeutics designed to address treatment resistance, underscoring Kairos' focus on extending the effectiveness of existing cancer therapies through innovative drug resistance-targeting approaches.

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About Kairos Pharma, Ltd.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma Ltd. ( NYSE American: KAPA ) is at the forefront of oncology therapeutics, utilizing structural biology to overcome drug resistance and immune suppression in cancer. Kairos Pharma's lead candidate, ENV-105, is an antibody that targets CD105-a protein identified as a key driver of resistance and disease relapse in response to standard therapy. ENV-105 aims to reverse drug resistance by targeting CD105 and restore the effectiveness of standard therapies across multiple cancer types. Currently, ENV-105 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for castrate-resistant prostate cancer and a Phase 1 trial for non-small cell lung cancer aimed at addressing significant unmet medical needs. As of the date of this press release, ENV-105 has not been approved as safe or effective by the United States Food and Drug Administration or any other comparable foreign regulator.

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