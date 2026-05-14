Efforts To Ease AI Healthcare Tool Safeguards Trigger Mixed Reactions

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The health IT office of the Department of Health and Human Services plans to relax the existing safeguards for AI tools intended for use within the health care system. These plans have elicited mixed reactions depending on who one talks to.

Such an example shows how it is important for real-world tests to be conducted before system rollout, but this requirement could be removed if the proposed changes are passed as-is. The debate on the extent to which health care IT should be regulated is bound to get fiercer as both sides advance their arguments. Major tech companies like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) are likely to...

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