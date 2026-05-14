BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: Kalvista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq KALV), Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE THR), Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE SILA), Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq LSTA)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq – KALV)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, KalVista will be acquired by Chiesi Group for $27.00 per share in cash with a total value implied of approximately $1.9bn. The investigation concerns whether the KalVista Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE – THR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Thermon will be acquired by CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq - CECO) in a stock and cash transaction valued at approximately $2.2 billion where Thermon shareholders will have the ability to elect to receive, for each share of Thermon common stock they own, one of the following forms of consideration: (i) mixed consideration consisting of $10.00 in cash and 0.6840 shares of CECO common stock, (ii) all-cash consideration of $63.89 per share, or (iii) all-stock consideration of 0.8110 shares of CECO common stock per share. The investigation concerns whether the Thermon Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE – SILA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Sila will be acquired by certain affiliates of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE - OWL) for $30.38 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.4 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Sila Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – LSTA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Lisata Therapeutics will be acquired by Kuva Labs, Inc. (“Kuva”) for $4.00 per share in cash plus two non-tradeable contingent value rights (CVRs), payable as follows: (1) $1.00 per share, in cash, within 12 months of the date on which rights to certepetide in the Greater China region revert to Lisata from Qilu Pharmaceutical; and (2) $1.00 per share, in cash, upon the filing of an NDA or similar registration document by Kuva for approval to commercialize certepetide in any indication in any jurisdiction. The investigation concerns whether the Lisata Therapeutics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

Additional information can be found at .

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