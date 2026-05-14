UAE Supported Aggression Against Tehran: Iran

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister on Thursday stated that the United Arab Emirates had played a significant role in the aggression against Iran during the second session of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs of Iran, said:“The United Arab Emirates played a significant role in supporting and facilitating the military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Therefore, a party that itself contributed to the creation and escalation of tensions lacks any legitimacy to level political accusations and claims against Iran.”

According to the Embassy of Iran in India, the Deputy Minister made these remarks in response to the“baseless” allegations made by the United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, who had accused Iran of attacking the United Arab Emirates and portrayed Iran as the aggressor.

“When countries facilitate and provide services to aggressors, this is not merely assistance; such conduct itself constitutes aggression. Therefore, the United Arab Emirates is an aggressor, not merely an accomplice to aggression,” Gharibabadi said, citing the 1974 United Nations General Assembly Resolution.

He highlighted that“every warplane that took off from the United Arab Emirates has been documented, including the exact time, date and flight path”.

He said that Iran had submitted 120 official diplomatic notices to the United Nations Security Council, and that all the evidence had been included in them, the Embassy wrote on the social media platform X.

He emphasised that Iran could not tolerate the situation any longer while Iranian people and infrastructure were being targeted, especially with the“participation and cooperation of one of our neighbours, namely the United Arab Emirates”.

“We had no option but to target all facilities of US bases in the United Arab Emirates, or any facilities and installations in the United Arab Emirates in which the United States had a role or participation,” he noted.

He said that Iran's actions are fully consistent with the Charter of the United Nations and within the framework of the inherent right of self-defence.