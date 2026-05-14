American Bison Policy Sparking Debate On Federal Land Management

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- The American bison, also known as the buffalo, has played a central role in Native American culture and the history of the United States. Once numbering between 30 and 60 million, bison herds ranged from the Great Plains to the Rocky Mountains. The 19th century saw a dramatic decline in their population due to overhunting and westward expansion, with only 325 bison remaining in the early 20th century

The Department of the Interior recently announced preparations for the removal of some of the American bison grazing on federal lands. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued a final decision on May 8th to rescind grazing permits in seven Montana allotments. The BLM states this is a move that does not affect other permit holders, treaty rights, tribal grazing authorizations, or tribal bison herds. The decision is open to appeal through the Department of the Interior's Office of Hearings and Appeals.

The policy change is generating public debate. Critics state that the decision could result in the removal of hundreds to nearly a thousand bison from federal grasslands, impacting conservation efforts and local communities. Supporters note that the decision is limited in scope and maintains existing rights for other stakeholders.

Their removal from federal lands is expected to have lasting effects on conservation and land use policy. The American bison remains a symbol of the nation's heritage to many. Landowners, conservationists, and the public will be closely watching for the outcome of this policy change.

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